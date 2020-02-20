Everything you need to know about Iran's parliamentary elections | News

%MINIFYHTML6b396a8ca86240198f774a6c703500d011% %MINIFYHTML6b396a8ca86240198f774a6c703500d012%

Tehran, Iran – On the eve of the general elections for the parliament of 290 members of Iran, the climate is heavy in the cold and rainy capital, as polls occur amid growing political tensions, economic struggles and concerns about public apathy.

The country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and President Hassan Rouhani called for high electoral participation and asked the public to join as they did during recent crises, including the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in the United States in January.

Nearly 58 million people are eligible to vote on shortlisted lists of candidates for the eleventh parliament of 290 seats in Iran.

This is what you need to know about voting:

Why is this choice important?

Voting is key, as it is the first parliamentary election after the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers in 2018 and again imposed sanctions against Tehran, including its oil and banking sectors.

Financial measures put Iran's economy in a tailspin, with inflation reaching 33.5 percent and growth that declined at least six percent last year.

Therefore, the vote will determine the direction of the country as it faces an increasingly serious economic crisis and a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign from the United States. It is seen as proof of the popularity of Rouhani and his moderate reformist camp, which dominated parliament after voters granted them a parliamentary majority in 2016 on the back of the agreement.

According to the Tehran-based Mohammed Eslami-based political analyst and analyst, the vote "will reflect the way in which people want the government to approach the West after the rupture (of) the agreement."

"He will say if people want more cooperation with (the West) or with Russia, China and take full advantage of domestic potentials," he told Al Jazeera.

The vote also acts as a prelude to the presidential elections that will be held next year.

"The results of this survey will reflect the public temperament about who the next president could be," Eslami said. "If the next parliament is conservative, it will put pressure on Rouhani in internal and external affairs."

But since all legislation passed by parliament must be approved by the Guardian Council of the Constitution, a powerful 12-member body that acts as the constitutional guard dog of the country, the extent to which it is effective is questionable.

A woman passes by the posters of the parliamentary election campaign in Tehran (Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA via Reuters)

"The influence of parliament on critical issues of national security and foreign policy will be minimal, since the final decisions are made by the leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei," said political analyst Mohammed Hashemi, referring to the fact that the supreme leader Choose half of the body. the same.

While parliament is responsible for passing legislation in Iran and approving the annual budget that ratifies international agreements and treaties, it has little to say in the country's foreign affairs.

Instead, it plays a more important role in economic policy and other internal policies, something that average voters are aware of.

"This vote is about internal affairs, it's about the economy, security, democracy, women and human rights," said Roya Hashemi, an 18-year-old student in Tehran, who will boycott the elections.

For Mohamed Maleki, a 31-year-old journalist who will vote in Tehran, "this vote refers to Iran's economic conditions (because) we want a parliament to resolve our high levels of unemployment and poor living conditions."

Electoral Controversies

The vote comes amid strong criticism of the powerful Guardian Council after it disqualified more than 70,000 candidates before the elections. The majority of those eliminated from the parliamentary race were reformist candidates, including 81 current legislators.

The main politicians in favor of the reform have criticized the measure, saying that it limits their chances of winning the elections, but the Council said before the vote that the measures taken had no political motivation.

The measure has made it difficult for reformists to win many seats in parliament, according to analysts.

"It is highly unlikely, if not impossible, for reformists to win another vote or win a majority in the new parliament, given the extent of disqualification of their candidates," Hashemi told Al Jazeera before the vote.

Voting also occurs amid great apathy of voters and expectations of low participation, especially in large cities.

"People in big cities are generally dissatisfied with both groups (reformists and conservatives) and disillusioned with the possibility of change through elections," Saeid Golkar, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Service at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, he told Al Jazeera.

"But in small cities and rural areas, participation should still be around 55-60 percent, mainly because the election in small towns is not about politics, but (local issues like) income distribution and income disputes. power, family and tribe, "he added.

Most of the people Al Jazeera spoke with before the vote said they would not participate.

"I am boycotting the elections. None of the candidate lists will solve what we need most: a better economy, democracy and human rights," said Mohammed, 31, a librarian at Enqelab Square in Tehran, who did not want to share his last name by Fear of repercussions.

Who are the main factions?

Parliamentary candidates in Iran are generally aligned with the reformists or conservatives, also known as principal, the two main political currents.

Conservatives are traditionally seen as supporters of greater state intervention, socially and economically, and most of them did not support the nuclear agreement and negotiations with the United States.

On the other hand, the reformists pressed for the nuclear agreement and are seen to support a more open market economy.

Elections in Iran: electoral apathy



But while reformists consider themselves more pro-Western compared to the conservative camp, factional division is not that simple.

"The country is not clearly divided between reformists who are supposedly pro-Western on the one hand, and conservatives who are supposedly anti-Western on the other," Mohammad Marandi, an English literature professor at the University of Tehran, told Al Jazeera. "There is a broad spectrum of numerous camps on each side."

Marandi explained that within each political bloc, there are several points of view on issues that include the nuclear agreement, foreign policy and relations with the West.

Political analyst and commentator Eslami agreed, adding that foreign policy was a defining issue.

"Some conservatives are open to forging relations with the West and supported the nuclear agreement, while others do not," Eslami said.

According to Foad Izadi, associate professor of American Studies for a doctoral program at the University of Tehran, "while beginners question the idea of ​​rapprochement with the West and tend to be more religious in their perspective on social policies, reformers are more interested In reducing tensions with the west. "

Who is expected to win and why?

After the massive disqualifications of reformist candidates, the election this time will likely be a competition between conservatives gathered around the former mayor of Tehran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who supported the 2015 nuclear agreement, and ultraconservatives who rejected it.

"After most of the known moderates were disqualified, the choice will be between different intransigent factions," Golkar said.

"Some of these factions are factions & # 39; technocratic & # 39; like Ghalibaf and his supporters, while others are more intransigent ideological like the Paydari Front," Golkar explained.

The Paydari Front is considered an ultraconservative bloc that tends to defend the principles that led to the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic.

The posters of the parliamentary electoral campaign are prepared in Tehran (Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA through Reuters)

According to Hashemi, "it is safe to say that Iran's eleventh parliament will be under the control of conservatives, which will probably mean more difficult years for Rouhani and will generate growing tensions in Iran's internal and international politics."

"The new parliament will be (d) composed of (d) parliamentarians who have mostly taken blatant positions against (the) 2015 nuclear agreement," he added.

Who are the key candidates to see?

Although Iran has more than 250 parties, Iranian politics revolves around political currents.

Some of the main names that emerged in Tehran before the elections include: reformist candidate Majid Ansari, conservative candidate Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Morteza Agha Tehrani, who represents the ultraconservative current.

After the disqualifications of the Guardian Council, the policy formulation committee of the reformist bloc said they would no longer present a list in Tehran, but would allow the parties to announce their lists independently.

The reformist candidate Ansari is a cleric and former legislator who served as vice president of Rouhani and former president Mohammad Khatami. He is currently a member of the Expedition Council, an agency responsible for resolving disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council.

"If Ansari makes him a parliament, he will continue Rouhani's policies to advocate the rapprochement with the West, and economic policies that are more neoliberal," he said. Izadi.

Among conservatives, Ghalibaf is the most prominent name. The former mayor of Tehran faced Rouhani in the last presidential elections and is known to be an ambitious technocrat.

Meanwhile, Agha Tehrani is an ultraconservative cleric and politician and general secretary of the Stability Front of the Islamic Revolution, also known as Paydari.

According to Marandi, while Paydari is at the radical end of the spectrum when it comes to the conservative-mainist field, Ghalibaf represents the most centrist side of the field.

Izadi agrees: "Both Ghaliba and Tehrani belong to the mainist camp, but Ghalibaf represents a more moderate side. Both criticize Rouhani for his economic performance and his leniency towards the West."