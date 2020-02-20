Everything you always wanted to know

%MINIFYHTML66ff755cb283c03dc0d1bc6f8f201b0a11% %MINIFYHTML66ff755cb283c03dc0d1bc6f8f201b0a12%

Each city has asphalt roads and brick buildings. What distinguishes each place is art, giant sculptures and massive murals that are unique in urban areas and define their personality.

Public art shapes the way we see ourselves, and how outsiders see us when they visit us. Set the parameters for our level of flavor and our creative ambitions. And yes, sometimes it makes people angry.

It is also a multimillion dollar company that, like all art collections, must be serviced. In Denver, that job falls to public art manager Michael Chavez. I asked him how he does things.

Q. Sometimes I look around Denver and I am overwhelmed by the amount of public art there is.

A. It's a really exciting time to live and work in the arts in Denver.

The city has invested more than $ 40 million in public art since 1988 with approximately 400 works of art in the collection. The benefits of the Public Art Program go far beyond supporting artists and beautifying communities. He has created a complete industry of professionals who make a living by supporting public art initiatives.

Q. And where do you fit in? What is your job exactly?

A. I oversee the City of Denver Public Art Program. It is my job to direct the selection of public art through an inclusive and fair process and ensure that art is well maintained. That is the tip of the iceberg, anyway.

Q. I don't want to get bogged down in bureaucratic details, but how does a new work of public art emerge?

A. We put together a unique selection panel for each new project. They select an artist from a group of applicants. There are some approval stages to put the artist under contract. Then we work with the artist to help him realize his concept. The selection phase can take 4 to 6 months. The actual creation of art can take two years or more.

Q. And who has the last word?

R. Technically, the mayor because he is the one who approves and signs the contract with the artist on behalf of the city. Fortunately, each mayor has greatly supported public art since the mayor (Federico) Peña established the program in 1988. By the time the selection reaches the mayor, almost 50 people have investigated very well from three different committees.

Q. That sounds difficult. I mean, it's hard to choose a work of art for your living room, and you do it for an entire city. Are there disagreements along the way?

A. Of course, but we begin each new project with a discussion about prejudices and merits. Recognizing personal prejudices is a great step to understand that this is not just about selecting something you like. It's about selecting the best artist concept for a specific place.

Q. Can you name a successful public work of art and explain why it works?

A. My favorite piece in Denver is one you can't even see, "Soundwalk,quot; by Jim Green. It was installed almost 30 years ago in downtown Curtis Street, between 15th and 16th streets. It is a series of metal grilles on the sidewalk that appear to be normal air intake vents, but each has a soundtrack of unexpected sounds like that of someone who bothers or wanders. It is unexpected and surprising. You could go there today and see someone discover it for the first time. The reactions are priceless.

Q. How about another one?

A. Artist Christopher Oar created a piece called "Compassion, Strength and Honor,quot; at the Denver County Jail in 2013. The goal of the Denver Sheriff's Department was to create a tribute to the officers who died in compliance with the must. You can imagine the many beaten forms that this could be interpreted. Christopher, on the other hand, created a very reflective piece of sculpture that referred to all the elements that were important to the sheriff's department without falling into the traps of a memorial cliché.

Q. Do you receive many comments from the public? Do people let you know when they don't like things? And are there things you avoid when commissioning or buying a new piece?

A. I appreciate the public comments. It lets us know that people are paying attention and that means success. Whether or not someone likes something is much less important to me. I am more interested in overcoming the limits and supporting the creativity of the artists. It is a balance, but no, there is nothing to avoid.

Q. Here is a challenge, I think: when a new work of art appears, it always attracts me. But after a few years, I stop searching. It becomes part of the landscape. Even "I See What You Mean,quot; (also known as the great blue bear) by Lawrence Argent fades into the background. Does it make sense to you?

A. does it. It is human nature, but what you described is a good thing. It means that art is part of our daily life, even when we are not looking for it. We should be very lucky. The same can be said of the great architecture. I don't appreciate it less because I see it every day.

Also, even if it's not new to you, it will always be new to someone.

Q. How do artists enter the program? Let's say an artist has a very good idea, but not much experience. Do you have a chance?

A. We absolutely emphasize giving these artists the opportunity to compete with more experienced public artists. We do this by offering workshops on how to apply for projects, how to put together a great proposal and what to expect when you expect a public art project.

We are also offering a Public Art Boot Camp this year for artists who have not yet completed a project of more than $ 25,000. It is a way to help those artists who are about to enter the field of public art but have not yet received that great commission. Building careers is very important to me.

Q. In a sentence, can you explain the 1% reserve rule?

A. When the city of Denver has a new construction project with a budget of $ 1 million or more, 1% of the construction budget is reserved for the new public art that will be commissioned for the site.

Q. So, my feeling is that almost all new art is financed that way. Is there any way to tell people how much the city spends on art?

A. It is important to know that, according to my definition, not everything you see in the city is public art. There is a distinction between public art (selected with public funds and through a public process) and art in public places, which can be a great variety of creative interventions. The Crush Walls in Ri are not a good example of this.

We currently have more than 50 active public art projects with a total budget of approximately $ 15 million. The Elevate Denver Bond Program, approved by Denver voters in 2017, has dramatically expanded our list of projects with new infrastructure improvements throughout the city.

Our agency, Denver Arts & Venues, also offers approximately $ 400,000 annually in other funding opportunities, such as the Urban Arts Fund mural program and the Denver Music Advancement Fund.

I have been working in the arts for more than 25 years and I do not remember a time when artists had more opportunities to succeed and earn a living.

Q. There is another side of that question that most people don't think about. Once the city has a work of art, it has to be maintained. On the one hand, it's a labor of love, right? On the other hand, that makes every new work of art an expensive commitment.

A. We have a separate budget to pay for the maintenance and conservation of existing public works of art. Each year begins with a list of priorities to address. Then there are the unforeseen circumstances of damage to the works of art, intentionally or not. We spend approximately $ 300,000 annually in maintaining the collection.

Q. What else do you want people to know about the public art program?

A. It has been more than 30 years since the program was established, and now, more than ever, we are reaping the benefits of Mayor Peña's vision and, subsequently, the Mayor (Wellington and his wife, Wilma) Webb, which had the foresight to guarantee Art, culture and creativity are inextricably linked to the environment built in Denver. You can take a little for granted now, but I can tell you that when I visit other cities and talk to people, Denver is at the top of the list as a model public art program.

Second, our website (denverpublicart.org) is an excellent way to learn about the program and the collection. We offer tours, programs and workshops, and you can explore the entire collection on your mobile phone or computer.

