Every time Rihanna's style stole the show at Fashion Week

RihannaShe is a woman of many talents.
Fashion, music, makeup, dance, what can't she do? Therefore, it was a small surprise when Barbados's beauty dipped her toe into the world of fashion and apparently caused a stir. The singer is now one of the most successful businesswomen not only in the fashion industry, but worldwide.
Last year, he made history when the luxury brand LVMH (Louis Vuitton-Moët Hennessy) announced that they would create a luxury fashion line called Fenty with the star. Not only is she the first woman of color to head a maison for LVMH, but it is the first time that the company opens a fashion line in 41 years, demonstrating the confidence that the luxury brand has in the singer.
It simply demonstrates that the various appearances of Ri-Ri in the fashion week over the years, in addition to their business skills, made an impression on the fashion world.
To take a look at the trip of the 32-year-old from the humble pop star to the fashion mogul, check out the gallery below!
Humble principles
In one of her first appearances in fashion week, the singer draws attention with a sexy sweater to the floor and a pearl necklace that Coco Chanel would approve
Bangin & # 39; Look
"We found love,quot; with this daring hat and shawl.
Gothic glamor
When in Paris, one should wear a beret, especially if it is as elegant and elegant as this.
Street chic
Streetwear meets the designer with this elegant tracksuit. Also, who doesn't like a cap inspired by a fascinator?
Recoil moment
The singer evokes a feeling of old Hollywood in this glamorous all-black ensemble.
White as snow
Ri-Ri takes all the stops for the Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton men's clothing show.
Crusader with cape
The Dior 2016 spring show demands a combination of patent leather and delicate cakes.
Cold shoulder
Nothing says more glamor than a studded white outfit and big golden rings.
Pretty pink
As expected, fashion week attendees are a fan from the whole completely pink.
Gothic Goddess
Fashionistas knew that Rihanna had a definite future in the fashion world when she debuted with her styles at the Fenty Rihanna x Puma fall show in 2016.
In fashion
The singer dazzles with her luminous pearls on the Christian Dior 2015 cruise.
Bright like a diamond
Before becoming a fashion designer, the star supported other musicians. Kanye west in his show Kanye West x Adidas Originals in 2015.