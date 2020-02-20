Home Entertainment Every time Rihanna's style stole the show at Fashion Week

By
Bradley Lamb
RihannaShe is a woman of many talents.

Fashion, music, makeup, dance, what can't she do? Therefore, it was a small surprise when Barbados's beauty dipped her toe into the world of fashion and apparently caused a stir. The singer is now one of the most successful businesswomen not only in the fashion industry, but worldwide.

Last year, he made history when the luxury brand LVMH (Louis Vuitton-Moët Hennessy) announced that they would create a luxury fashion line called Fenty with the star. Not only is she the first woman of color to head a maison for LVMH, but it is the first time that the company opens a fashion line in 41 years, demonstrating the confidence that the luxury brand has in the singer.

It simply demonstrates that the various appearances of Ri-Ri in the fashion week over the years, in addition to their business skills, made an impression on the fashion world.

To take a look at the trip of the 32-year-old from the humble pop star to the fashion mogul, check out the gallery below!

Pascal Le Segretain / WireImage

Humble principles

In one of her first appearances in fashion week, the singer draws attention with a sexy sweater to the floor and a pearl necklace that Coco Chanel would approve

Rihanna

Splash News

Bangin & # 39; Look

"We found love,quot; with this daring hat and shawl.

ESC: Rihanna

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images for Dior

Gothic glamor

When in Paris, one should wear a beret, especially if it is as elegant and elegant as this.

Rihanna, 2014 PFW, Givenchy

Pierre Suu / Getty Images

Street chic

Streetwear meets the designer with this elegant tracksuit. Also, who doesn't like a cap inspired by a fascinator?

Rihanna, 2009 PFW, Christian Dior

Michel Dufour / WireImage

Recoil moment

The singer evokes a feeling of old Hollywood in this glamorous all-black ensemble.

Rihanna

Swan Gallet / WWD / REX / Shutterstock

White as snow

Ri-Ri takes all the stops for the Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton men's clothing show.

ESC: April horoscopes, Rihanna.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / WireImage

Crusader with cape

The Dior 2016 spring show demands a combination of patent leather and delicate cakes.

ESC: PFW Celeb Street Style, Rihanna

Vanni Bassetti / Getty Images for Dior

Cold shoulder

Nothing says more glamor than a studded white outfit and big golden rings.

Rihanna

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Fenty x Puma

Pretty pink

As expected, fashion week attendees are a fan from the whole completely pink.

Rihanna, New York Fashion Week Fall 2016

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for FENTY PUMA

Gothic Goddess

Fashionistas knew that Rihanna had a definite future in the fashion world when she debuted with her styles at the Fenty Rihanna x Puma fall show in 2016.

Rihanna

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Christian Dior

In fashion

The singer dazzles with her luminous pearls on the Christian Dior 2015 cruise.

Rihanna, NYFW

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Bright like a diamond

Before becoming a fashion designer, the star supported other musicians. Kanye west in his show Kanye West x Adidas Originals in 2015.

