Every time Rihanna's style stole the show at Fashion Week

RihannaShe is a woman of many talents.

Fashion, music, makeup, dance, what can't she do? Therefore, it was a small surprise when Barbados's beauty dipped her toe into the world of fashion and apparently caused a stir. The singer is now one of the most successful businesswomen not only in the fashion industry, but worldwide.

Last year, he made history when the luxury brand LVMH (Louis Vuitton-Moët Hennessy) announced that they would create a luxury fashion line called Fenty with the star. Not only is she the first woman of color to head a maison for LVMH, but it is the first time that the company opens a fashion line in 41 years, demonstrating the confidence that the luxury brand has in the singer.

It simply demonstrates that the various appearances of Ri-Ri in the fashion week over the years, in addition to their business skills, made an impression on the fashion world.