Every time Rihanna's entire existence was a great mood

There is a challenge that has been circulating on the Internet that goes more or less like this:

Open Google and type RihannaName followed by the month and the day of his birth. And the corresponding photos produced by your search are like your own horoscope approved by Rihanna, with the outfit that is supposed to be the perfect combination for your general environment. And the thing is that it works. Go ahead and try it. Well wait.

Welcome back. And you see what we mean? There is a rihanna lewk out there for everyone.

But even more, the challenge has become an internet sensation because there is never a time when Rihanna is not killing the game. Period. End of story.

And just like Rih's fashion game is always on point, so is any other aspect of his life. Its music? Fire. Your business? Earn millions while changing the game in terms of inclusion. His love life? He went from being a billionaire to a rapper just because he could. His humanitarianism? Incomparable. And his personality? Talk about BDE.