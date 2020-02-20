Every time Rihanna's entire existence was a great mood

Shutterstock; Bottom grid; False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
There is a challenge that has been circulating on the Internet that goes more or less like this:
Open Google and type RihannaName followed by the month and the day of his birth. And the corresponding photos produced by your search are like your own horoscope approved by Rihanna, with the outfit that is supposed to be the perfect combination for your general environment. And the thing is that it works. Go ahead and try it. Well wait.
…
Welcome back. And you see what we mean? There is a rihanna lewk out there for everyone.
But even more, the challenge has become an internet sensation because there is never a time when Rihanna is not killing the game. Period. End of story.
And just like Rih's fashion game is always on point, so is any other aspect of his life. Its music? Fire. Your business? Earn millions while changing the game in terms of inclusion. His love life? He went from being a billionaire to a rapper just because he could. His humanitarianism? Incomparable. And his personality? Talk about BDE.
In honor of Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the pride of Barbados' 32nd birthday on Thursday, February 20, we thought we would celebrate her in the best way we know: by highlighting every time her existence had us all living. And they don't twist him, he wasn't lying when he said we needed her.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017813 / rs_634x1024-170913164702-634-rihanna-nyc.ct.091317.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 844773″ alt=”Rihanna”/>
BACKGRID
When he turned her into a proud mother one night …
In 2015, as one of Rih's friends. captured on social networks, the singer enjoyed a night in the city and returned home "with a cage, pads, food and a king dog." "Well, I found it in a bathroom somewhere," he explained. "He ran to me." Then, she brought him home with her and called him Pepe. Naturally.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_634x1024-190219145022-634-rihanna-denim.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982719″ alt=”Rihanna”/>
Marc Piasecki / GC Images
When she closed a rando in the street down…
Do you know that iconic GIF of Rihanna inside a black SUV, going up the window while she rolls her eyes in contempt? Of course yes. Most likely, you sent it to someone in the last week. That little piece of heaven emerged, captured by a TMZ photographer, when Rih was leaving a club and a guy in the street asked him to greet someone for him. And what it says before opening that window is as iconic as the GIF itself. "Tell yourself if you know her," he joked, without losing his rhythm.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 467px,quot; data-width = "467,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_737x1024-190219144932-634-rihanna-sculpture.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982716″ alt=”Rihanna”/>
When she posed in front of a statue of herself …
After playing at a show in Berlin in 2016, Rih arrived at the ninth Berlin Biennale of Contemporary Art, an international art exhibition, where a giant statue of her kneeling while wearing a bikini and sunglasses, but lacks a head , titled Ewaipanoma (Rihanna) was exhibited. Created by Colombian artist Juan Sebastián Peláez, the statue was inspired by a photo of paparazzi of the singer on the beach. Naturally, he took a selfie in front of him, replicating the pose that Pelaez had chosen to immortalize her forever. "I went to visit my tit, the biggest they will be," he captioned the photo on Instagram. "Too wild."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_1024x759-190219144015-1024-rihanna-ciara.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982703″ alt=”Rihanna, Ciara”/>
fake images
When he buried Ciara six feet under …
After Ciara said that Rih "was not the friendliest,quot; during a 2011 appearance in Fashion police"Rihanna replied on Twitter, writing:" My bad guy, did I put a tip? #howrudeofme. "And if that savagery was not enough, when Ciara responded with a warning that RiRi would not want to see her,quot; on or off stage, "he applauded:" Good luck with booking on that stage. you speak of ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 516px,quot; data-width = "516,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_814x1024-190219144933-634-rihanna-im-with-her-tee.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982718″ alt=”Rihanna”/>
When he wore a shirt with his own face …
To encourage people to vote in the 2016 presidential election, he wore a shirt that showed a picture of her wearing a shirt with Hillary Clinton. The layers!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_1024x759-190219144644-1024-rihanna-ellen-show.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982706″ alt=”Rihanna, Ellen Show 2016″/>
NBC
When he explained his unique rider demands …
During a 2016 appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show, Rih partially revealed his tour rider, also known as the list of items he likes that each place has on hand when he arrives, and included both regular Cheetos and Hot Cheetos because Rihanna knows what's up. Explaining why Ellen said, "I just like to be prepared. You never know what mood you're going to be in."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_1024x759-190219144515-1024.rihanna-met-gala-looks.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982705″ alt=”Rihanna, Met Gala Looks”/>
fake images
When she killed Met Gala's red carpet …
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_1024x759-190219143859-1024.kendall-jenner-rihanna.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982702″ alt=”Rihanna, Kendall Jenner”/>
fake images
When he made it clear that he does not accept applications …
Not even for Kendall Jenner In 2013, an account of Rihanna fans re-published a tweet of the budding model in which he said: "If Rihanna doesn't show up Complicated tomorrow, I'm going to get very angry." Rih's answer: "Well, don't come."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_634x1024-190219143737-634-rihanna-rogue-man-fragrance.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982700″ alt=”Rihanna, Rogue Man By Rihanna Fragrance Launch 2014″/>
Prince Williams / FilmMagic
When she made things clear …
When Rih was launching his Rogue Man fragrance in 2014, a reporter on the red carpet asked what he was looking for in his next man. Your answer? "I'm not looking for a man. Let's start there." And finish there too, apparently!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_1024x759-190219143627-1024-rihanna-kevin-durant.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982699″ alt=”Rihanna, Kevin Durant”/>
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images
When she interrupted Kevin Durant …
Sitting next to the court during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Rih didn't feel like the forward of the Golden State Warriors when he faced the Cleveland Cavaliers and his then star (and his favorite) Lebron James. At one point, she went so far as to shout "Brick!" while trying a free kick.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_634x1024-190219143525-634-rihanna-wine.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982698″ alt=”Rihanna”/>
Grating
When she took her wine to go …
… even if it was still in the restaurant's definitely not disposable glassware. But if there is someone on this planet who can escape stealing wine glasses that are still half full of their characteristic red, it is Rihanna. As she has done it over and over again. (Seriously, it's something he does often. And it's amazing.)
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_634x1024-190219143417-634-rihanna-robe.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982697″ alt=”Rihanna”/>
Grating
When her bathrobe and slides were more than enough …
"Night at the spa, but make it fashionable." – Rihanna, probably.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_1024x759-190219143257-1024.diplo-rihanna.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982696″ alt=”Rihanna, Diplo”/>
Michael Tran / FilmMagic; James Devaney / WireImage
When he told Diplo what's good …
And what was good were not the beats he had to offer. When the success creator revealed to GQ, he begged Rih to sing DJ SnakeSmash's future, "Lean On," just for her to answer: "I don't do house music." In another part of the interview, he admitted that he had once played another song during a night studio with Future and his reaction was even more fulminating: "This sounds like a reggae song at an airport."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017320 / rs_634x1024-170420075244-1024-Rihanna-1_MK042017.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 804202″ alt=”Rihanna”/>
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Coachella
When she was partying in Coachella …
She not only joined Calvin Harris during her presentation at the 2012 music festival presentation for an electrifying performance of her hit "We Found Love,quot;, but she took the rest of the weekend as a spectator, sitting on the shoulders of her security guard where she was photographed shooting a damn (and, at that time, still illegal in the state of California), no f – ks were given.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 447px,quot; data-width = "447,quot; data-height = "284,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2013512 / rs_447x284-130612174709-rihanna2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 309458″ alt=”Rihanna777″/>
Tumblr
When he took journalists from around the world in a Boeing 777 …
… just because she could. To promote your 2012 album Without complexRihanna rented a jet for a world tour that ended up being quite tortuous for all those involved whose names were not Rihanna. Amid complaints that the journalists who attended really could not spend much time with the star, she apologized for the clumsy event, which, if you ask us, could be the most BDE of all.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201452 / rs_634x1024-140602171032-634.rihanna-cfda-060214.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 453778″ alt=”Rihanna, CFDA”/>
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
When I used Swarovski crystals from head to toe …
At the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014, the winner of the Style Icon Award demonstrated why she was more than worthy of the title when she appeared covered with 230,000 crystals and little else. And when asked if he was planning to use Adam Selman's creation to stop the show after the event, she didn't skip a beat: "Why? Yes, I am. Do you bother my stuff? They are covered in Swarovski crystals! "Amen.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 560px,quot; data-width = "560,quot; data-height = "314,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016729 / rs_560x314-160829101329-560.Drake-Rihanna-MTV-VMA-Kiss-RM-082916.gif? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 745613″ alt=”Drake, Rihanna, MTV VMA”/>
MTV, YouTube
When he turned to Drake …
After Drizzy confessed his love for his frequent duet partner and his only love interest when he was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMA 2016, Rih made the last power movement when he took the stage and his ex boyfriend entered . for a kiss Instead of granting her honor, she turned her head and forced him to make a hell of an awkward muzzle. Didn't they tell you it was wild?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_634x1024-190219144932-634-rihanna.cl.021919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982717″ alt=”Rihanna”/>
When he treated Coachella with a small crystal action from head to toe …
Echoing her iconic appearance of the CFDA Awards, Rih attended Coachella in 2017 as only she could, with a dazzling suit from head to toe under her Gucci tank and cut jean shorts. "I still can't go home, because a lot of people haven't seen my outfit," the lewk captioned on Instagram.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017112 / rs_634x1024-170212192251-1024-rihanna-grammy-awards-flask.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 787531″ alt=”Rihanna, 2017 Grammys, Candids”/>
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS
When he brought a little friend to the Grammy 2017 …
Find us a person who did not live when Rih was caught by the camera taking out his jewelry-adorned flask during the long transmission of more than three hours when he turned to his neighbor at the Staples Center and announced: "I think it is time for another shot , "and we will find you a liar.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 362px,quot; data-width = "362,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201777 / rs_418x749-170807110223-634.rihanna.8717.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 834449″ alt=”Rihanna, Crop Over Festival”/>
When you used this for Crop Over 2017 …
When Rih showed her costume for the annual Barbados summer festival, the game is over. Enough talk.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020119 / rs_1024x759-200219084902-1024-rihanna-fenty-show.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1074559″ alt=”Rihanna, Savage X Fenty Show”/>
Ben Gabbe / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video
When she closed Victoria's business Secret Fashion Show …
Is it a coincidence that the same year that Rih's innovative Savage X Fenty show changed the game with its inclusive nature in every sense of the word, Victoria’s Secret, just a few months later, confirmed that her outdated show wouldn't it be happening? We think not.
Happy birthday RiRi!
(Originally published on February 20, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT).
