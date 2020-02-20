Everson Griffen: Minnesota Vikings defensive end will become free agent | NFL news

Griffen has recorded 74.5 catches in his 10 years with the Vikings





Everson Griffen will be among the best free defensive agents available this offseason

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will cancel his contract and become a free agent, several media reported on Thursday.

The four-time selection of the Pro Bowl has three years remaining in its agreement (2020-22), but it reached two statistical goals in 2019 that triggered its possible exit.

According to ESPN, Griffen needed to record six or more catches and play 57 percent or more of the Vikings snapshots. He had eight captures and played 77.6 percent of the snapshots, starting 15 games and adding 41 tackles and one interception.

Griffen's departure would give Minnesota about $ 13 million in capitalization with $ 800,000 in dead money, according to reports.

Griffen, 32, has played his entire 10-year career in the NFL with the Vikings, recording 353 tackles, 74.5 catches, 10 forced loose balls and two interceptions in 147 games (88 starts).

