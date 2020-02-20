Home Latest News Evangelical gangs attack Afro-Brazilian religions in hate crimes | Brazil news

Evangelical gangs attack Afro-Brazilian religions in hate crimes | Brazil news

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Evangelical gangs attack Afro-Brazilian religions in hate crimes | Brazil news
%MINIFYHTML7949ba10759f9d787e5ecf4feb4a764511% %MINIFYHTML7949ba10759f9d787e5ecf4feb4a764512%

Followers of Afro-Brazilian religions say they face prejudice and even attacks as evangelical Christianity grows throughout the country.

In Rio de Janeiro, the situation has become serious enough to boost the creation of a department to deal with crimes of religious hatred.

%MINIFYHTML7949ba10759f9d787e5ecf4feb4a764513%%MINIFYHTML7949ba10759f9d787e5ecf4feb4a764514%

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports.

%MINIFYHTML7949ba10759f9d787e5ecf4feb4a764515% %MINIFYHTML7949ba10759f9d787e5ecf4feb4a764516%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©