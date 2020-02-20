Evangelical gangs attack Afro-Brazilian religions in hate crimes | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTML7949ba10759f9d787e5ecf4feb4a764511% %MINIFYHTML7949ba10759f9d787e5ecf4feb4a764512%

Followers of Afro-Brazilian religions say they face prejudice and even attacks as evangelical Christianity grows throughout the country.

In Rio de Janeiro, the situation has become serious enough to boost the creation of a department to deal with crimes of religious hatred.

John Holman of Al Jazeera reports.