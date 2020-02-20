European successes and successes: Bukayo Saka shines for Arsenal and the Rangers achieve a memorable return | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2fd772fb95eae4ff443547408003ebcc11% %MINIFYHTML2fd772fb95eae4ff443547408003ebcc12%

Saka's impressive ascent continues against Olympiakos

Bukayo Saka shined in the Arsenal 1-0 victory at Olympiakos

It is a testament to how important Bukayo Saka has become for Arsenal that Mikel Arteta resisted the urge to rotate him against Olympiakos. The head coach of the Gunners could have chosen Sead Kolasinac, but the 18-year-old kept his place and more than justified his inclusion.

Just out of his excellent assistance for Nicolas Pepe in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Newcastle, Saka prepared the Arsenal winner at the Karaiskakis stadium, broke into the Olympiakos box to grab Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's pass and cut the ball for Alexandre Lacazette to finish.

It was Saka's fifth assist in the Europa League this season and his ninth in all competitions. He is more than any other Arsenal player and his threat of attack was not all that the academy graduate offered Wednesday night.

He also impressed the defense, showing no fear despite the hostile atmosphere and making several important blockages and interceptions before throwing Arsenal forward at halftime. And so continues its amazing rise. Hope you keep your place on the side against Everton in Super sunday.

Nick wright

Gerrard goes back the years when the Rangers stun Braga

Ianis Hagi scored a double in his European debut for the Rangers

Steven Gerrard has had his fair share of special European nights. Olympiakos 2004. Istanbul 2005. Chelsea 2007. Add Braga 2020 to the list. This was the theme of the fairy tale on his side to make his way to victory apparently dead and buried, two goals away from Braga with less than half an hour remaining in Ibrox.

The former Liverpool captain has questioned the character of his team in recent weeks, as they retired from the race for the Scottish Premier League title. They showed steel, maybe even he never realized that they had to score three goals in 15 minutes and somehow grab the victory of what looked like a certain defeat.

There is no doubt about the quality that the Rangers have discovered in the signing of the loan of Ianis Hagi, who made the headlines of his European debut for the club with a sensational double that includes the 82-minute winner.

It remains to be seen if the narrow victory of the Rangers is enough next Wednesday in Portugal, but Gerrard's team has again demonstrated its potential and has given itself a great opportunity to have more opportunities to show it this season.

Ron Walker

Lingard does not seize his opportunity in Bruges

Jesse Lingard did not take the opportunity to impress in the draw against Club Brugge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this week that midfielder Paul Pogba "is not close,quot; to a return to action by the first team, but it was another member of Manchester United midfield who returned to be the center of attention in Bruges.

English midfielder Jesse Lingard returned to the initial lineup of Solskjaer to make his 200th appearance with a United shirt, as he claimed a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge, but it was another disappointing night for the 27-year-old.

Lingard did not even reach the substitute bench for the 2-0 victory of Monday's Premier League in Chelsea. Having fallen in the hierarchical order at Old Trafford, this was his chance to start his season and perhaps throw a dart for the Gareth Southgate England team before the 2020 Eurocup.

With Bruno Fernandes having a greater impact as a late substitute, Scott McTominay approaches the return to his physical state and Fred is now an established midfielder of first choice, however, Lingard faces an uphill task to win again, even in The absence continues. from Pogba

Ben Grounds

The wolves score four and they look solid now too

Willy Boly has made a big difference after his return from an injury

Diogo Jota made the headlines with his second hat-trick of the season in the Europa League and Ruben Neves scored the goal of the night with his impressive volley. But Wolves' 4-0 victory over Espanyol in Molineux was a third straight clean sheet for the team of Nuno Espirito Santo and that is largely due to the return to the physical condition of key defender Willy Boly.

The French central lost much of the winter due to an ankle injury and the Wolves fought virilely in his absence, but his presence in the back makes the team a different proposal. Nuno's team kept only one clean sheet in 15 Premier League games without him before excluding Manchester United and Leicester on his return.

His previous run of three consecutive clean sheets came in October, just before Boly's injury. A solid defense is even more important in the two-legged knockout competition and if you can stay fit for the rest of the season, you should give the Wolves a lot of confidence that they can really achieve something special in Europe, as well as in the Premier League. – League.

Adam Bate

VAR true winner in the Celtic fight draw

Odsonne Edouard celebrates his goal against Copenhagen

Despite all the doubts about VAR, the technology worked admirably on its debut in the Europa League.

It may not have been deliberate, but Ryan Christie did handball inside the box from a corner, with his arm out of the silhouette of his body, and the referee took quick and decisive action, looking at the field monitor and correctly applying the penalty .

That was how VAR was going to work, and the Premier League referees should take note.

Stale Solbakken's part-time team talk was perhaps the second biggest success, turning around an apathetic Copenhagen performance after the first 45 who could easily have seen an Odsonne Edouard hat-trick in 15 minutes.

After the break, they got a well-deserved equalizer through Dame N & # 39; Doye, 34, remember, Hull and Sunderland fans? – and could and should have finished the game from the spot through Jens Stage before the intervention of Fraser Forster.

Overall, Neil Lennon will be happy: a goal away from home, a decent draw and many opportunities created. However, they will have to take them better in Celtic Park next Thursday …

Max Mathews

Cumulative problems for Mourinho

José Mourinho sees Tottenham lose to RB Leipzig

Tottenham has work to do to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League after falling 1-0 at home against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night in the first leg of his last 16 draws. The Spurs were the second best for much of the competition and could have been behind more goals before a late rally almost got a draw when Giovani Lo Celso hit the wood.

But for Jose Mourinho, it seems that Spurs problems are accumulating. The manager was depressed about the possible fracture of Heung-Min Son's arm that ended the season and after the loss to Leipzig lamented his lack of attack options, the fact that Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele had just returned from the layoffs and the quick response time they had. before facing Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday at lunchtime.

In addition to Chelsea, there is another key meeting between the first four with Wolves, a tie in the fifth round of the FA Cup with Norwich and a complicated Premier League trip to Burnley before the return leg with Leipzig on March 10.

It's a couple of decisive weeks for the Tottenham season, and Mourinho knows it.

Peter Smith

Hope in the defeat of Liverpool?

Saúl Niguez celebrates his first Atlético de Madrid game against Liverpool

"It's part time, we're 1-0 down," Klopp said after his third loss of the season. Not only is it halftime, but Liverpool will have the advantage of a local crowd in three weeks.

On Tuesday, the atmosphere did nothing for them. Diego Simeone toured the band line as a young full-back, leading the crowd and their players to one of those masterful defensive performances on a deafening night at the Wanda Metropolitano. No wonder they make the technical area so large …

But unlike Liverpool's other two losses this season, not everything is necessarily lost, and Klopp can be encouraged by Tuesday night's performance.

Yes, they did not register a target shot, but Liverpool completely dominated the ball and, more importantly, moved the ball quickly into dangerous areas.

Atlético de Madrid allowed gaps to appear, but Liverpool's final pass was usually lost. Correct that and add Anfield's cauldron to the mix, and the champions will feel safe to change this.

However, they may need one of those infamous bombings, with the visitor goal now only at stake for the Spanish side.

Gerard Brand

Haaland shares continue to increase

Erling Haaland has been getting stronger

It was another record night for Erling Haaland, as his double assured Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

The goals took his account to 10 in seven Champions League games and he has now scored 11 times since joining Dortmund in January from RB Salzburg.

And the records keep falling for the 19-year-old.

Haaland's shot map of the game open in the Champions League this season

Now he has the highest number of goals of any player for a club in the top five European leagues (all competitions) since his debut in Dortmund in January. He is also the first Dortmund player to score in his debut in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

The Norwegian, who has scored 39 goals in the club so far this season, is only the second player to score 10 goals in the Champions League as a teenager, after Kylian Mbappe (13), and the first to do so in a single campaign in the competition. And he has more goals in the competition than Atlético de Madrid (9) and Barcelona (9).

Your stock continues to increase even more!

Oliver Yew