Erica Mena publicly shares a prayer on social media: see what she is asking for from The Divinity

Erica Mena publicly shared a sentence in her social media account. She managed to impress fans with her words, and you can also see what she was asking for next.

People keep asking Erica to post photos of her baby. Someone said, "When are you going to post pictures of the baby? I bet she is as beautiful as you."

One commenter posted this: ‘Baby, made sure to point you in the right direction. You are evolving towards something much more phenomenal. You deserve it all. & # 39;

Someone else said: "I love this, I felt that this prayer was specifically for me,quot; and another follower wrote: "With God by our side, everything is possible …". We just have to have faith … "

Another Erica fan said: ‘Amen, girl. Watch for that postpartum, please, the fight is real, "and another sponsor continued the prayer that Erica started and published this:" And give me the strength to accept your truth when you eliminate those who hurt me! Amen. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: ia @iamerica_mena Scorpio vibes !!! This has been my conversation for about a month now # Focused, "and another follower said:" Beautiful couple, I am also happy for you. Erica has finally found true love. "

A fan praised Erica and said: ia @iamerica_mena, you look beautiful throughout your pregnancy. I have 3 months having a child. I pray to see myself half as well as I love you. "

Erica is living her best life together with her husband and children. She and Safaree welcomed a girl to this world not long ago, and parents couldn't be happier and more in love.

For Valentine's Day, Erica shared an emotional message on her social media account. She publicly declared her intense love for Safaree, and fans were deeply impressed by the words Erica shared.



