Erica Dixon applauds after being criticized for sharing photos of her spectacular platinum blonde color.

The star of the hit series Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Erica Dixon, appeared in the headlines when she went through an unexpected transformation recently and left her fan base speechless.

The 35-year-old reality star, who had an affair with Lil Scrappy, decided it was time for a significant change and shocked the audience with a new video clip, in which she appeared with a custom wig in a bright platinum blonde color, which He hid his natural black braids.

In the legend of the publication, Erica explained that she let a friend of her change the color and asked fans to call her "Keesh."

The images instantly gathered thousands of viewers, and although many approved the drastic color change, others insisted that Erica looked better with her natural color.

A critic said: "You look like a cake face, sister. I don't agree with this look for you."

Erica replied: "I'm not sure who or what a cake face it is, but if you've never filmed, you wouldn't understand." I love it, and that's all that matters. "

One defender stated: “For the lighting of the camera. I shot something for work, and they added all kinds of layers so that the light does not reflect badly and is filled. "

Another sponsor wrote: “You are not in the INDUSTRY, so you will not understand CHAMBER LIST MAKEUP. Just keep it moving. Your opinion does not matter. Especially when you talk to strangers. Go criticize your REAL FRIENDS. Focus on your reality. 😤😤 "

The reality star turned her fandom's attention to her hair when she shared another video clip last week, in which she waved her hair in front of the camera.

However, it was the legend of the publication that left people wondering what Erica was doing because she titled the clip with "Borders and inches, how are you?" and many asked him what he meant.

For the past several months, Erica has been busy caring for her newborn twins, Embrii and Eryss, and the media's personality remained firm in her decision not to reveal the identity of her babies' father.

The mystery surrounding Erica's couple gave rise to several theories and speculations, but fans still don't know for sure who is the father of the twins.

She has left the drama behind her.



