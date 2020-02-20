Emma Hayes says Chelsea Women will open the theme of the menstrual cycle & # 39; taboo & # 39; will be useful | Soccer news

"I think it's a topic that has been a taboo and that there have been many unknowns for us, so bringing it to light … will be really useful."

















Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes says that talking about the menstrual cycle will help them support and help their players.

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes has backed the club's forecast by becoming the first club to adapt her training schedule to the menstrual cycles of the players.

Dr. Georgie Bruinvels has been working with the club and Hayes believes that his innovative stance can offer great rewards aside.

"Knowledge is always a benefit and having a better understanding of the individual needs of our players will help us," said Hayes. Sky Sports News.

"Understanding the menstrual cycle is only part of the holistic understanding you need from your players to help them prepare.

"I think it's a topic that has been a taboo and there have been many unknowns for us, so bringing that up and treating it normally, as we do (with) nutrition, will be really useful."

"It is part of the knowledge that is provided to us from which decisions are made about what we do for each individual on a day-to-day basis, so it helps to formulate those decisions, although it is (only) a component of it." .

Chelsea enters Sunday's game with Manchester City at Academy Stadium, just one point behind the leaders of the Women's Super League, with Hayes looking for some extra quality to add to the valuable qualities that his team has shown in recent games .

"Our performances have mixed the latest games against teams that sit within their own half," Hayes added.

"I want to make sure that the team produces a higher level of performance than I've seen them recently if we're going up and winning for the first time since I'm a manager."

"Man City is a superior team, they have been for years, and there is very, very little between the two sides."

"This is the most consistent Chelsea team I've had since I'm here. We've been able to get results, even when we haven't been at our best."