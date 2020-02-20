Elizabeth Warren criticizes Mike Bloomberg for past accusations of sexism

%MINIFYHTMLa7feb944cda6967fe4f5d5430d3ef0ee11% %MINIFYHTMLa7feb944cda6967fe4f5d5430d3ef0ee12%

Senator Elizabeth Warren was not the only candidate on the stage who launched the offensive against Mike Bloomberg during Wednesday night's debate. But its sides against the former mayor of New York City were early and withered.

The hand of the Massachusetts senator shot up after the first question of the debate, as Senator Bernie Sanders criticized Bloomberg's past support for the arrest and search police. Bloomberg, a native of Medford, argued in response that Senator Vermont's support for a single-payer health care system would be a general election responsibility. Warren intervened to change the subject.

"I would like to talk about who were running against: A billionaire who call fat and lesbian women with horse faces, ”he said.

Then came the turn.

"And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump; I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg," Warren said.

WATCH: Senator Warren starts the #DemDebate launching a direct criticism of Mike Bloomberg's previous comments about women. pic.twitter.com/x6RQvayWB4 – NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2020

"Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding their tax returns, harassing women and supporting racist policies such as making red lines and stopping and registering," he continued. "Look, I will support whoever the Democratic candidate is, but understand this: Democrats are at great risk if we only replace one arrogant billionaire with another."

Warren's comments began a series of early attacks on Bloomberg, which has taken advantage of his estimated $ 60 billion fortune to self-finance an unprecedented amount of money in his campaign, and specifically referred to a 30-year booklet written by employees of the business firm Bloomberg LP, in which they remembered their most memorable appointments, including a series of sexist comments. The Washington Post Recently reissued the book.

"The royal family, what a bunch of misfits, a gay, an architect, a lesbian face and a boy who left Koo Stark for something fat," Bloomberg said in reference to the British royal family.

Bloomberg did not immediately respond to Warren's initial criticism, but then the moderators asked him about the history of allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination in his company. The former 78-year-old mayor said he had "zero tolerance,quot; for such behavior and said he has a history of hiring women for high-power jobs. Bloomberg also said that his business namesake company was recently named the second best place to work in the country.

The moderators turned to Warren, noting that she had criticized Bloomberg on the issue.

"Yes, I did, and I expected you to hear what his defense was:" I have been kind to some women, "he said. "That's not enough,quot;.

Senator Warren pressures Bloomberg to address his history of treatment of women, and Bloomberg discusses confidentiality agreements. Warren pressures Bloomberg to say the number of women. Bloomberg refuses to free women from agreements. pic.twitter.com/YoPGnQI0vJ – NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2020

Warren then pressured Bloomberg to ask him to release former employees who had signed confidentiality agreements from legal contracts that prevented them from talking about their time in the company, getting applause from the debate room audience.

"We have very few confidentiality agreements," Bloomberg said.

"How much is that?" Warren asked.

"Let me finish," he said. "None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told."

Bloomberg added that the confidentiality agreements were "between two parties that wanted to keep him silent, and that depends on them."

"They signed those agreements and we will live with them," he said.

But Warren, who made a name for himself in the Senate, questioning Wall Street executives, did not give up.

"Some is how many?" she asked. "And when you say they signed them and they loved them, if they now want to talk and tell their version of the story about what they are saying, do you think it's okay now? Will you launch them on TV tonight?"

Bloomberg objected, saying it was a business decision. But Warren said he could still free them, undermining Bloomberg's central argument that he is uniquely capable of beating Trump.

"This is not just a matter of the character of the mayor," he said. ‘This is also a matter of eligibility. We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who knows who knows how many confidentiality agreements and the drip-drip-drip stories of women who say they have been harassed and discriminated against. ”

Joe Biden, the former vice president who confronted Bloomberg before the debate, stepped in to side with Warren's argument.

"It's easy," said Biden. "All the mayor has to do is say:‘ You are released from the confidentiality agreement. "

Bloomberg said the agreements "were made in a consensual manner and have every right to expect them to remain private."

During the debate, the Bloomberg campaign recirculated testimonies of support from its female colleagues. On twitter. However, Warren also extended his criticisms of Bloomberg's previous comments linking the end of the red line with the financial crisis and his support for arrest and registration, which, according to her, would also hurt his chances in a general election. .

For most of the primary race, Warren refrained from attacking his Democratic opponents, but showed a willingness to confront Bloomberg for his plan to "buy a nomination,quot; through his self-funded campaign. Since launching his campaign three months ago, Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions on campaign and personal ads.

"It's a shame Mike Bloomberg can break through the debate," Warren tweeted on Tuesday, before the former Republican's first appearance on stage. "But at least now the primary voters who are curious about how each candidate will face Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how each one faces an egotistical billionaire."