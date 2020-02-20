Elijah Wood enters paternity with the arrival of the first child

WENN / Tony Forte

The star of & # 39; The Lord of the Rings & # 39; revealed in & # 39; Late Night with Seth Meyers & # 39; that he and his girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved discovered that she was pregnant on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Elijah Wood He reportedly became a first-time father, after welcoming a baby to the world with the girlfriend of Danish producer Mette-Marie Kongsved.

Us Weekly reported the happy news on Wednesday (February 19), but has not yet been confirmed by any of its representatives. A source told the publication that Mette-Marie had given birth, but did not give more details about the baby, such as gender, name or birth weight.

The report comes after Elijah revealed in "Late night with Seth Meyers"that the couple discovered that she was pregnant on Christmas Eve in 2018.

This would put the expiration date of Mette-Marie around September / October last year.

The star of "The Lord of the Rings" Elijah and Mette-Marie were last seen together at Emma's premiere on Tuesday night, where she was seen enjoying a glass of champagne. Nor did he seem to have the big bump of the baby that was seen flaunting for the last time last July.