Ek Zindagi of Angrezi Medium tries to never give up on your dream

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium release. The film has been directed by Homi Adajania and has Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Apte playing crucial roles in it. The movie trailer is super impressive and created a stir among the audience when it was released a couple of days ago. Today, the creators released a song titled Ek Zindagi from the movie about never letting one's dream go. Radhika Madan looks persistent to realize her dream of going to London to study.

He strives to study hard and convinces his father to allow him to go abroad and finance his education. How far his father will go to make his dream come true is what the movie is about and this song gives him a perfect glimpse. The song has been sung by Tanishkaa Sanghvi and Sachin-Jigar and has also been composed by Sachin-Jigar. Written by Jigar Saraiya, the song will surely play a chord with the audience with its raw appeal. Listen to the song right here.