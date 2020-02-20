Eddie Jones: England's head coach apologizes to the reporter after a joke & # 39; half Asian & # 39; | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML3c9a75d7115595682628e8a6a76e382011% %MINIFYHTML3c9a75d7115595682628e8a6a76e382012%





Eddie Jones has since apologized for these comments on meditation.

Eddie Jones apologized to a journalist after making an "unconventional,quot; joke related to racism at a press conference in England on Thursday.

A journalist asked Jones about his meditation practices that he revealed in June last year that he engages in mindfulness as part of his morning routine.

In a clumsy response that purported to be a joke and was delivered with a smile, Jones said: "I don't think I've ever talked about meditation.

"You must be thinking of someone else … Maybe another half-Asian person … Maybe we all look the same."

Those gathered in the room were horrified by the unfortunate comment despite its context.

Subsequently, the journalist requested a private apology and raised the question, and Jones apologized and shook his hand.

A spokesman for Rugby Football Union said: "Eddie made an unexpected comment during the press conference that he did not intend to cause any crime."

"He subsequently spoke with the journalist in private to explain this and apologized for what was accepted."

Immediately before being asked about meditation, Jones was asked what steps are taken to take care of the mental health of his players, given the power of social networks in the wake of the suicide of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

"That is a very interesting question. Obviously, I have read and heard some things about the girl and I feel sorry for her family and the thoughts are with the family," Jones said.

"In terms of our players, we try to adopt a balanced approach. Obviously, social networks are an important part of today's society.

"For some players it is enormously important, for other players it is not important. It is more an individual way to take care of each player as best we can."

Jones' rude joke is the last comment of the Australian under scrutiny during the ongoing Six Nations campaign.

His use of the word "brutal,quot; caused discomfort in France due to its connotations of violence when it was translated, and barely helped the cause of England when they left Paris with a complete defeat of 24-17.

A week later, he described Scotland as a "crazy,quot; team because of the tactics they used to disturb the English in Murrayfield.

Former Irish captain Brian O & # 39; Driscoll described Jones this week as an "alarmism,quot; that surpasses the brand, although he added that he is always fascinated by his rhetoric.

England will face Ireland in Twickenham on Sunday in need of victory to stay in the title race.