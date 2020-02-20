Eastern Market Seafood Company closes at the end of February – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The metropolitan area is losing a basic seafood market that served Detroit for 45 years.

The Eastern Market Seafood Company will close permanently on February 29.

Its owner announced his retirement on Monday in a statement and says he is selling the building.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the existing building will be renovated and is expected to remain a seafood market.

