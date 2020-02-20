Eastbound lanes of Highway 55 closed at Eagan after a semi-overturn – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A semi crash and overturning Thursday morning led to the closing of the lanes east of Highway 55 on the southeast subway.

The Eagan Police Department says the accident happened at the junction of Highway 149, in the northeast corner of the city. No one was hurt.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 55 are expected to remain closed for several hours as crews work to remove the truck and clean up spilled fuel in the area.