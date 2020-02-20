Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union play a role play to keep the marriage fresh

%MINIFYHTML4257ef85ea512d121888f510674bb3ba11% %MINIFYHTML4257ef85ea512d121888f510674bb3ba12%

The retired Miami Heat player opens in a new interview the secret to maintain his relationship with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, exciting after more than a decade.

Dwyane Wade Y Gabrielle Union keep your marriage "fresh" by playing role playing in the bedroom.

The former NBA star (National Basketball Association) married Union in 2014, and the couple is Kaavia's 15-month-old mother. Wade also shares Zaire, 18, and Zaya, 12, with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, and Xaiver, 6, with his former Aja Metoyer.

Speaking during an appearance on "Watch what happens live", the athlete told the host Andy Cohen The couple has to work to keep their relationship "exciting."

"We keep it fresh. We try to keep it exciting because sometimes you get into a routine and say & # 39; tomorrow & # 39;" said the 38-year-old. "And then two months will pass when there is no action, we have to make a role play."

He explained: "We go out at night. We are strangers and I get into the character … We have to play role plays. Sometimes I wonder, & # 39; Hey, go ahead, take off your clothes and walk down the street. & # 39; Let's go back to Rodeo Drive, baby. "

The star's comments come after he talked about raising Zaya, who was previously known as Zion and asked his father and stepmother to be recognized as women.

"Once Zion came home and said: & # 39; Call me Zaya & # 39 ;, and I was ready to assume this, I looked at her and said: & # 39; You're a leader. It's our chance to let you be a voice & # 39; "he recalled. in a chat with Ellen Degeneres last week.