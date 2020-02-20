Dugong Discovery: Large population found in Qatar | Qatar News

%MINIFYHTMLf2c300f142ff0b5c23e506697d65b6fd11% %MINIFYHTMLf2c300f142ff0b5c23e506697d65b6fd12%
The waters of Qatar are home to the second largest population of dugongs in the world, marine mammals that eat grass underwater.
They usually like to move alone or in a small group.
%MINIFYHTMLf2c300f142ff0b5c23e506697d65b6fd13%%MINIFYHTMLf2c300f142ff0b5c23e506697d65b6fd14%
But there is a phenomenon that occurs outside of Qatar that does not occur anywhere else in the world.
%MINIFYHTMLf2c300f142ff0b5c23e506697d65b6fd15% %MINIFYHTMLf2c300f142ff0b5c23e506697d65b6fd16%
Stefanie Dekker of Al Jazeera has this exclusive report.