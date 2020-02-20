Driver rescued from high water in Johnson County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was rescued early Thursday after authorities said they found her vehicle deep in a flooded road in Cleburne.

The Johnson County Emergency Management team tweeted about the incident that happened on Old Foamy Road in the southern area of ​​the city.

The images of the scene showed a vehicle that was on the high seas in the area. Showers and, sometimes, heavy rains moved through northern Texas for much of Wednesday night and until Thursday morning.

Do you remember the story we made last week about not driving in high waters? Or the video I posted about 2 feet of water moving a car? Here is the #rescue That has just been done in Old Foamy south of Cleburne. @NWSFortWorth #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/1H1z0PWxpA – Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) February 20, 2020

Authorities said the woman driving the vehicle was rescued by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office along with the help of the fire department's water rescue team. She was not injured in the accident.

The authorities used this incident as another example that drivers should avoid trying to cross flooded roads, since it is difficult to know how high the water really is.

There were road closures established later in the morning in the area and other parts of Cleburne due to high tide.