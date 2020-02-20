Drew Carey's former friend, Amie Harwick, was strangled before falling to her death, says the coroner

Instagram

A coroner's spokesman says that the main cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and torso of the therapist due to the fall of the balcony, adding that "manual strangulation" was a secondary cause.

Drew CareyAmie Harwick's former friend was probably strangled before the murder, the coroner said. Forensic spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said in an email on Thursday, February 20 that the prominent autopsy of the family and marriage showed evidence of "manual strangulation."

The autopsy, whose results were released on Tuesday, determined that the main cause of death was the blunt wounds on Amie's head and torso from the fall of the third floor balcony. The coroner's spokeswoman added that "manual strangulation" was a secondary cause, and noted that the fatal fall from the balcony occurred after an "altercation."

Police previously found evidence of a fight and forced entry into the house. Amie's ex-boyfriend, Garth Pursehouse, who was previously named on two restraining orders against the late therapist, was arrested outside his house and charged with murder on Saturday afternoon, February 15, hours after he was found murdered. at his residence in Hollywood Hills.

Garth was released on bail of $ 2 million three days later, but was arrested again on Wednesday with a bail order. He will face the reading of charges on Thursday.

Amie dated "The price is ok"He received Carey in 2017, and they got engaged in 2018, but he was suspended less than a year later. The 61-year-old actor / comedian posted a tribute to Amie on Twitter after his death, writing:" I hope you're lucky to have someone in your life who loves as much as she does. "

Carey also shared a link to a Change.org petition that was launched following Amie's death, calling for an update on domestic violence laws. "Sign this petition and add it if you can," he wrote with the hashtag #JusticeForAmie. "Thank you and I bless you."

The petition, which was created by Amie's self-described friend, Diana Arias, said the 38-year-old woman died as a result of poor laws that do not protect victims and treat criminals. He added: "People should not die to make changes. If Amie's murder can save countless lives as he did when he was alive, then it makes this pain of his death not in vain." More than 59,000 people have signed the petition.