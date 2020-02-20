Disney star Chris Tavarez sentenced to one year in prison for assaulting his girlfriend

%MINIFYHTMLc611ccc50e02ab041db17707d75530e411% %MINIFYHTMLc611ccc50e02ab041db17707d75530e412%

The & # 39; K.C. The undercover actor was sentenced to spend a year behind bars after being arrested after domestic violence in an altercation with his girlfriend.

Disney actor Chris Tavarez He was ordered to spend almost a year behind bars for a serious crime of domestic violence.

The "K.C. Clandestine"The star made headlines in November 2019 after he was accused of attacking his girlfriend during a physical altercation at his home in Hollywood, where he allegedly surrounded his throat with his hands and hit her on the head, leaving her shocked.

Tavarez, who had a previous confrontation with the law in 2018, was accused of injuring a spouse or girlfriend after a previous conviction, to which he did not refer.

Since then, the 27-year-old received a 300-day prison sentence and was ordered to complete a one-year domestic violence awareness class, as well as serving five years of formal probation.

In addition, Tavarez must stay away from his alleged victim for the next 10 years, reports The Blast.

She had previously obtained a temporary restraining order against the actor after his raid.