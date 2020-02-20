Diddy Surprising young fans fighting cancer will make you cry

Grab your scarves!

Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs surprised a group of young fans fighting cancer during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, and the moment is guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes. Host Ellen Degeneres He had the eight children on his show after a video, in which they asked Diddy to dance with them, he recently went viral. The children are from Fighting All Monsters, a nonprofit organization that supports families with children suffering from life-threatening diseases.

The video, posted on the YouTube FAM page, is set up with Diddy's song, "Bad Boy for Life." When asked why they chose that specific song for their video, the children explained that the lyrics had a special meaning for them.

As they explained to the presenter DeGeneres, "The lyrics connect with us … in the song it is, & # 39; We survived by what we've been through & # 39; and we're all fighting cancer, and we're not going to any part! "