Diddy Surprising young fans fighting cancer will make you cry

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Grab your scarves!
Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs surprised a group of young fans fighting cancer during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, and the moment is guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes. Host Ellen Degeneres He had the eight children on his show after a video, in which they asked Diddy to dance with them, he recently went viral. The children are from Fighting All Monsters, a nonprofit organization that supports families with children suffering from life-threatening diseases.
The video, posted on the YouTube FAM page, is set up with Diddy's song, "Bad Boy for Life." When asked why they chose that specific song for their video, the children explained that the lyrics had a special meaning for them.
As they explained to the presenter DeGeneres, "The lyrics connect with us … in the song it is, & # 39; We survived by what we've been through & # 39; and we're all fighting cancer, and we're not going to any part! "
While sitting with the children, DeGeneres said Diddy could not get there because he is on tour in Miami. However, he sent a video message to the group, telling them that he is "so discouraged,quot; that he could not be there to receive them. Diddy also promised the children that "they will dance together sometime soon."
When asked if they had a message for Diddy, the children thanked him for sharing the video and said they are all "bad boys for life."
DeGeneres then told the children that she had the "completely wrong,quot; dates when she announced: "Diddy, come out."
Cue the tears!
After surprising the children, Diddy thanked them for approaching him and said he was "so moved,quot; that his song hit them.
Watch the video above to see Diddy dance with the group of children!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.