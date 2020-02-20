Diddy enrolls the children for the rebirth of & # 39; Making the Band & # 39;

Instagram

Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs will be the jury of the reality show series with choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson.

Christian and Justin Combs and Quincy brown will help train the aspirants, along with the choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson.

Diddy will also be a regular in the series.

The casting tour arrives in Atlanta, Georgia later this month, before heading to Houston, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina and New York City.