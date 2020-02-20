Did Gray & # 39; s Anatomy just break Meredith and DeLuca forever?

Grey's Anatomy It certainly seems to be having a good time destroying every relationship in its path.
Not a single couple is getting stronger after tonight's episode, which crushed Meredith and DeLuca in a way that feels difficult to recover, and further separated Amelia and Link. In addition, the mystery of Alex Karev continues to deepen in a heartbreaking way, and it is difficult to watch this program at this time without feeling an incredible feeling of sadness.
While Jo is crying calling her absent husband (who, as we know, will never return), the biggest rest of the night was Meredith and DeLuca. DeLuca had stopped sleeping and eating in desperation to discover what was happening to Suzanne (Sarah Rafferty), a patient who was dying of a mysterious illness.
Karina reminded Meredith that it was the same type of behavior exhibited by her father and could even explain how it was after a complicated relationship with her boss, so Meredith took him out of the case. Even Dr. Riley was about to quit, until DeLuca noticed something about Suzanne's bone marrow that led them to diagnose her with an extremely rare disease.
DeLuca broke in, didn't wait to explain things to Meredith and gave Suzanne steroids.
They worked, but Meredith wasn't having it. If they hadn't worked, Suzanne could have died right there! Dr. Riley even called Meredith for making the wrong call and getting DeLuca out of the case just because she was her boyfriend, but Mer was still trying to convince DeLuca that he was right. But then he went and compared him to his father, and he lost it. He said they were done and left, and even an Irish doctor was there to tell Mer that his call was bad.
Now, we have Meredith texting Alex asking for help and only getting those three points for a quick second, and a promotion for next week that he wants us to think that DeLuca could be dying in a snowstorm! Everything feels a bit cruel, especially after Station 19 Two weeks ago, he killed a fan in a rude and cruel way.
That cross snow storm that will come next week could very well bring these two together, but it seems that the program is heading somewhere with DeLuca showing similar symptoms to those his father spent during most of his life. Hopefully he sleeps a little and finds something to eat now that Suzanne's life has been saved, but he may need a little more help than that and may not be ready for Mer to give it to him.
Anyway, that was a real annoyance of an episode, and everyone deserves a hug … especially before the snowstorm. And probably after the snowstorm.
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC