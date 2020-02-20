Did Gray & # 39; s Anatomy just break Meredith and DeLuca forever?

Grey's Anatomy It certainly seems to be having a good time destroying every relationship in its path.

Not a single couple is getting stronger after tonight's episode, which crushed Meredith and DeLuca in a way that feels difficult to recover, and further separated Amelia and Link. In addition, the mystery of Alex Karev continues to deepen in a heartbreaking way, and it is difficult to watch this program at this time without feeling an incredible feeling of sadness.

While Jo is crying calling her absent husband (who, as we know, will never return), the biggest rest of the night was Meredith and DeLuca. DeLuca had stopped sleeping and eating in desperation to discover what was happening to Suzanne (Sarah Rafferty), a patient who was dying of a mysterious illness.

Karina reminded Meredith that it was the same type of behavior exhibited by her father and could even explain how it was after a complicated relationship with her boss, so Meredith took him out of the case. Even Dr. Riley was about to quit, until DeLuca noticed something about Suzanne's bone marrow that led them to diagnose her with an extremely rare disease.