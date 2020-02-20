Devices found in missiles, Yemen drones link Iran with attacks

%MINIFYHTML393beae1904e56a0ecd3aedf2b6cb67311% %MINIFYHTML393beae1904e56a0ecd3aedf2b6cb67312%

DUBAI – A small instrument within the drones that attacked the heart of the Saudi Arabian oil industry and those of the arsenal of Houthi rebels in Yemen matches the components recovered in the Iranian drones shot down in Afghanistan and Iraq, two reports say.

These gyros have only been found within drones manufactured by Iran, Conflict Armament Research said in a report published Wednesday. That follows a report recently published by the United Nations that says its experts saw a similar gyroscope of an Iranian drone obtained by the US military. UU. In Afghanistan, as well as arms shipments seized in the Arabian Sea bound for Yemen.

The discovery further links Iran with an attack that briefly halved Saudi Arabia's oil production and saw the rise in energy prices at a level never seen since the 1991 Gulf War. It also links Iran. with the armament of the Houthi rebels in the long civil war of Yemen. Iran denies having had anything to do with that assault, but has increasingly promoted its influence on the Houthis and launched a ballistic missile attack against US troops in Iraq after a US drone attack killed An Iranian general in Baghdad last month.

"This gyroscope … we have seen it enough times in material made in Iran to be able to say with confidence that its presence in an article produced by Houthi suggests that the material was supplied by Iran," Jonah Leff of Conflict Armament Research told The Associated Press

Iran's mission to the UN refused to respond immediately to the PA's questions.

Media officials of the Houthis rebels, who own the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, and have been fighting a coalition led by Saudi Arabia since March 2015, rejected an interview request. A UN Security Council resolution prohibits arms transfers to Houthis.

A gyroscope is a device that helps guide and guide a drone or missile to its target. The gyros in question do not bear the name of the manufacturer and come in at least two versions labeled V9 and V10, according to reports. Their four-digit serial numbers also seem sequential, suggesting that the same manufacturer had built all the found ones.

The Hasei Qasef-1 drone carries the V10 gyroscope, which is "identical,quot; to that found in an Iranian-made Ababil-3 drone, which reportedly fighters from the Islamic State group recovered in Iraq, according to Conflict Armament Research . Weapons experts found the V9 version of the drone gyroscope, or unmanned aerial vehicles, used in the September attack on Abqaiq, home of a crucial oil processing facility for Saudi Arabia, according to the UN report.

"According to UAV experts familiar with this technology, such vertical gyros have not been observed in any UAV other than those manufactured by Iran," said Conflict Armament Research in its report, which was funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany. and the United Arab Emirates.

The UN report simply said that "the gyroscope manufacturer remains unknown." However, he noted finding similar V10 gyros "between the rubble of the Samad and Qasef UAVs, which have been used by the Houthi forces."

The UN also said its experts saw a V9 gyroscope on display in Washington at a military exhibit showing an Iranian Shahed-123 that US officials say they recovered in Afghanistan in October 2016, after it crashed.

The images of the gyros match those of the Conflict Armament Research report. A similar gyroscope could be seen inside a cruise missile seized by the US Navy. UU. In a November raid on a traditional dhow shipping ship in the Arabian Sea. A computer terminal also seized with the missiles, probably used with weapons, carried Farsi characters on its keyboard.

The U.S. Navy UU. He announced a new stash of weapons found aboard a dhow in the month of Arab Seathis. Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for the US Army Central Command, told the AP on Wednesday that US sailors also found similar gyros in that seizure.

The United States and the Saudi-led coalition have long said that Iran supplies weapons to the Houthis, ranging from assault rifles to ballistic missiles fired to the kingdom.

The drones used by the Houthis have done everything from crashing into the Patriot missile batteries to exploding over their heads and throwing deadly shrapnel over the targets. A Houthi drone that exploded in an attack in January 2019 against a military parade near Aden killed at least six people, including the military intelligence commander of the internationally recognized Yemen government.

Iran, in turn, has long denied having armed the Houthis, but that veil slowly lifted after the US drone attack in January killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani, whose Forces Quds Expeditionaries led Iran's work with Allied power forces in Yemen and elsewhere. General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, of the Guard's aerospace program, recently delivered a speech in front of a Houthi flag, as well as those of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hamas and others in an effort to project Iran's power.

But previously, the murky armament of militant groups in Iran gave him a plausible denial and the ability to attack opponents without being directly blamed, analysts say. While the broader confrontation with the US UU. Since President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers he has seen that Tehran's military claim launched attacks, other claims could still come from allied militants in Tehran.

That makes gun tracking important, Leff said. The Conflict Armament Research report also said that some components used in Houthi drones had also been seen in homemade explosives recovered in the island nation of Bahrain.

"To align with many of the components we are seeing in these UAVs for us, it suggests that there are some well-established supply lines," he said. "There is another research question that would be to deepen, you know, who are the parties involved in the actual traffic of these items in Yemen. We have less information about that."

Associated Press writer Ahmed al-Haj in Sanaa, Yemen, contributed to this report.

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.