Despite Patrick Reed's controversy, cheating "isn't a big deal,quot; in golf, says Paul McGinley | Golf news

Patrick Reed is in action at the WGC-Mexico Championship this week

Paul McGinley reacts to the comments of the & # 39; sandcastle & # 39; by Brooks Koepka on Patrick Reed and watch some of the players that will impress in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

I was interested, like everyone else, to hear what Koepka had to say about Reed and to hear that he was so direct with his points. Integrity has been such an important part of our game and is one of the things we are most proud of in golf, so we must do everything possible to protect it.

Koepka: Reed & # 39; building sandcastles & # 39; Brooks Koepka gave his evaluation of Patrick Reed's bunker penalty during the Hero World Challenge.

Personally, I don't think we have a big problem with the traps in golf and that this has been an isolated incident, but it is something that we should eliminate with a very strong authority when it arises in this way.

In Reed's case, I think that if he had shown a little more humility in his subsequent interviews, people would have judged him less hard than he. There have been a lot of things faced against Reed now that put him in a negative situation, which is not well reflected in him or in the game.

Reed has not yet responded to comments from & # 39; sandcastle & # 39; from Koepka

He could have easily said & # 39; I didn't try to cheat and it wasn't my intention to do it, but I see that it looks bad and I have to be very careful in the future & # 39 ;, but he didn't. You can't say the word & # 39; trap & # 39; and you can't say that he definitely did it because we don't have a 100% test, so it's a gray area in that sense, but when you see the repetitions they don't look great

Will McIlroy star in Mexico?

I know that Rory McIlroy did not win an important race last year, but in terms of his consistency and underlying statistics, he has never been better and is in the shape of his life.

His placement has improved from about 150 on the PGA Tour in the last two years to 24, which has been a great catalyst in his form and his work with Brad Faxon has been a big part of that.

McIlroy has published the first five results in its last five world starts

I think McIlroy has really regained his competitive advantage again and he is the man to beat this week with the bookmakers that make him a favorite, but there are a number of guys who come in a great shape.

Tommy Fleetwood has been playing a little in Europe and has been fabulous there, including a victory. Jon Rahm has been playing very well, Justin Thomas has an excellent record in Mexico and Dustin Johnson has won twice here.

Johnson recorded a five-stroke victory in 2019

Johnson beat McIlroy in a direct showdown last year and it was a great victory for him. He has won six World Golf Championships now, but only one important one, which is a poor reflection of the player he is.

Within 20 years, when we look at their careers, we will evaluate the players for their performance in the Major Leagues and these great WGC events, so Johnson needs to win some majors to become the stellar curriculum he should have. .

Johnson has been the real dominant player in the three years that has been played in Mexico with high altitude, so perhaps having a simple idea about playing here and not complicating too much altitude is the key.

