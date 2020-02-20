Democrats will not commit to publish Nevada results the same day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Democrats will not commit to publishing the unofficial results of Saturday's committees in Nevada on the day of the vote, as they emphasize accuracy over speed after the chaos surrounding the Iowa committees.

Tom Pérez, president of the National Democratic Committee, told The Associated Press that several factors, including early voting and high participation, could affect the tabulation and timing of the results. In addition, Nevada, like Iowa, will report three sets of data from the multi-stage caucus process.

Perez said he doesn't know when the results will be announced. "We will do our best to publish the results as soon as possible, but our North Star, again, is accuracy," he said Tuesday night after visiting an early voting site in Las Vegas.

Nevada Democrats hope to avoid a repeat of the chaos that caught the Iowa election committees this month. Unlike the November general elections and state primaries that are run by state and local election officials, state committees administer the committees.

Electoral officials, in general, have expressed concern about the public's expectations of reporting the results quickly, noting that the totals reported on election day are not official. The votes take weeks to become official, after the results are verified and irregularities are investigated. Election experts say it is better to slow reports if problems arise to ensure accurate results.

"If they set expectations now, that's much better than confusing the reports as they did in Iowa and getting everyone to question what happened," said Lawrence Norden, an election expert at the Brennan Justice Center at the University of Law School of NY.

A hurried effort by the Iowa Democrats to deploy a mobile application to caucus organizers to send the results ended in failure, with some volunteers unable to download it to their personal cell phones or access it and a coding error clouded The sent data.

The Nevada Democrats were going to use the same mobile application developer as Iowa, but they quickly put aside those plans. Instead, they will deploy iPads with Internet connection owned by the party in the seals that will come with a Google form that will be used to access the early voting totals, perform calculations during the caucus process and, ultimately, send the results electronically to the match.

The Google application and iPads are reliable commercial technological tools, but election experts have warned that developing and implementing any technology at the end of the process increases the risk of problems. Hundreds of volunteers need training, and technology must also be tested in the field.

In addition, the Nevada Democrats offered early voting for the first time, another layer of complexity that Iowa did not attempt.

Party officials have emphasized that a multi-step process will be used to verify the results, which will include calling the results to a secure hotline and a paper worksheet that will be completed in each precinct and delivered to the office of the match. They have also done numerous trainings, with 55 sessions before Saturday.

"We understand how important it is to do this well and protect the integrity of the Nevadans' votes," Shelby Wiltz, caucus director of the Nevada State Democratic Party, said in a statement.

Tuesday was the first time in-person training for volunteers was done with the iPad and the Google form, according to Seth Morrison, a volunteer who will lead a site with six venues on Saturday. Morrison attended training in Las Vegas and said two of the three iPads in the place did not turn on initially. Only four other volunteers were present.

Morrison said he thought the Google form was easy to use, but expressed concern for those who may not be able to attend the training and for those who are not technology experts.

"I am glad that they are making an effort and that we finally have more training materials and information," Morrison said. "I am still worried but committed to doing my best."

The presidents of the venues will have a pass phrase to access the Google form, party officials said. In addition, data transmissions will be encrypted to increase security. The iPads will connect to the Internet through a cellular network or local WiFi, the party said.

Volunteers and campaigns have expressed concern about how the first voters will be integrated into the multi-stage caucus process. Jeff Weaver, senior advisor to the Bernie Sanders campaign, said this was a big concern, despite the guarantees.

Paper records of early voting will be available to seal presidents if iPads or Google forms fail, but mathematical formulas can be complicated by incorporating early voting into the results in person.

Perez said the Nevada Democrats were working on contingency plans in case something goes wrong. He noted that the DNC technology team "has been helping for some time and have been on the ground since shortly after Iowa."

"We learned some difficult lessons in Iowa," Perez said. "I think one of the values ​​we add here is to put those lessons into practice."

Cassidy reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

