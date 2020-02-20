Dean Smith wants Aston Villa to drag Southampton to the battle of descent | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc34c46c8c7babed8270cfa231a1a84c211% %MINIFYHTMLc34c46c8c7babed8270cfa231a1a84c212%

Smith: "If we can get the right result, we will return to Southampton and give us goals to the teams to pass."





Aston Villa will travel to Southampton on Saturday

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith hopes his team can face Southampton again in a relegation battle.

Villa sits one point above the last three before Saturday's trip to St Mary's, while three wins from his last six games have seen the Saints rise to 12th place in the Premier League, seven points of danger.

Southampton has taken only 11 points at home throughout the season, the least number of teams in the top category, and Smith is confident that his team can capitalize on the Achilles heel of their opponents.

"His local record has not been excellent," said Smith. "They seem to have prospered away from home this season."

"The head coach has said it has been difficult to play at home. There has been a lot of pressure in the first 15 minutes of the game."

The victory would see Villa narrow the gap in Southampton to three points in his quest for first-level survival

"There is an expectation about them and the players have not handled that expectation as well as they could have done."

"But we have to focus on ourselves. We have to make sure we put pressure on Southampton and his followers."

"I hope it's something we can play in and if we play with the capabilities we have we can be a rival for anyone."

The mid-week defeat of West Ham against Manchester City kept Villa out of the drop zone, but Smith insists that his team should not put emphasis on rivals and should focus on the factors they can control.

"I tend not to focus too much on the other teams around us, but to focus on ourselves and that is what makes Saturday's game a great game for us," said Smith.

Villa will seek to contain Southampton-shaped forward Danny Ings

"If we can get the right result, we recover Southampton with us and give the teams goals to pass."

A second trip to Wembley in less than a year awaits Villa as they prepare to face Manchester City in the final of the League Cup on March 1.

Smith rejected suggestions that the next meeting is a distraction for the club, given his current situation in the league.

"It's not a distraction. It's not bigger than Southampton right now … The Cup final is the following week.

"Every game we have at the moment is a Cup final. We have 13 games to play, 12 in the Premier League, and in every game we fight we will earn points."