Deadpool is in Fortnite! How to unlock skin from season 2 update

After a long delay, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is here, now with more Deadpool! …

Deadpool in Fortnite Season 2



… more or less.

dead Pool will be be in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, but it's not there yet. Also, if you don't know, Deadpool is a fictional character from the Marvel universe. He has made a couple of films about him in recent years, with the voice of actor Ryan Reynolds. It is not clear if Reynolds will have any role in Fortnite in the future or not.

But this is not the first time we see a Marvel character in Fortnite. Epic Games joined Marvel in the past to bring us The Avengers and Thanos. Whenever Deadpool enters Fortnite, it will be the mask everyone will want to wear.

Is Deadpool in season 2 of Fortnite? As we know

If you see the preview of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 above, you will see Deadpool throughout the video.

For example, when Peely pulls a book to turn the bookshelf around 25 seconds in the video, you can see Deadpool on the left side holding a tuxedo. If you look at it at normal speed, you probably won't be able to see it. But if you pause the video, you can notice it.

Deadpool in Fortnite

Deadpool in Fortnite



Then, near the end of the video, you can see a character move to reveal a tree. In the tree there are marks.

One of the marks on the tree is undoubtedly Deadpool.

Deadpool in Fortnite again

Deadpool in Fortnite again



How do I unlock Deadpool in Fortnite?

As we mentioned before, you still can't unlock it. But if you want to unlock Deadpool, Epic Games has made it clear that you need to buy the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 2. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks (or about $ 9.50). At the bottom of a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 preview, include a small print that says "Battle Pass now. Deadpool later. Maximum effort."

In addition, Fortnite leaks seem to indicate the same information.

By the way. Yes, Deadpool will be part of the Battle Pass and includes challenges. Related Chains: – A BattlePass is required to access Deadpool and its challenges

– If you want to see Deadpool again, deliver 950 V-Bucks without marking the Battle Pass – Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) February 20, 2020

Also, as the previous leaks indicate, you must complete challenges to unlock Deadpool.

Challenges of Deadpool in Fortnite

The previous post shows how you can see Deadpool's secret challenges in Fortnite. The first challenge helps you unlock a Deadpool banner.

To see the list, simply follow the tweet instructions. We have written them just to help.

From the menu, click on the ventilation as seen in the photo

Charge the computer (you need Battle Pass to access)

See Deadpool's letter

Don't thank the bus driver (when you jump out of Battle Bus)

Wait for additional challenges to appear

The mask is not yet available, but there appear to be several Deadpool related challenges each week, which will eventually lead to the release of the mask.