David Prutton Sky Bet EFL predictions | Soccer news

Derby vs Fulham, Friday 7.45pm

Any hope that Derby is late for the play-offs is getting thinner and thinner after he can't win his last two. A team often does, but I think the gap is too big.

Fulham was desperately poor against Barnsley last week and that was a shocking result for a side chase promotion. It will be interesting to see if Scott Parker stays with Marek Rodak in the goal too. I like the goals here, and a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Blackburn, Saturday 12.30pm

Brentford has released his last two, but none was a particularly bad result against Leeds and a Birmingham fit.

Now they face Blackburn, who also seems to resurface. A few (probably included myself!) Would have ruled them out after Bradley Dack's injury, but others have intensified in his absence and now seemingly possible contenders. That said, I think Brentford will be too good at home.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Barnsley vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

What a massive victory it was for Barnsley last week against Fulham. Now they have to build on that and beat Middlesbrough at home if they are going to get out of trouble.

It seemed that Boro was raising the table around the turn of the year, but they had fallen badly in recent weeks, and losing to Luton at home was really poor. They need to recover, but I am backing the Tykes here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Bristol City is where they usually are at this time of the season. A race in both directions will push them to the first six or see them fall again.

West Brom looks very confident again, despite that late draw they conceded against Nottingham Forest last week, and they've given a gap to work. They should be too strong on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-3 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Leeds won a massive victory against Bristol City last week, but once again they looked like a team that doesn't take enough risks, relying on a goal by Luke Ayling to win the game.

Reading won an excellent victory last week against Sheffield Wednesday and it was good to see George Puscas again among the goals. He received tips for great things when he signed, but so far he has not reached heights. I think Leeds will have another victory at home.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

It was important to get some West Brom for Nottingham Forest last weekend, especially after Sabri Lamouchi essentially sacrificed a result against Charlton a few days earlier.

The QPR are the kind of team that has worried Forest this season. They will absorb the pressure and hit them on the counter, and Forest doesn't like having more than 50 percent of the ball. I could turn anyway, but Forest should have the quality to overcome it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich vs Oxford, Saturday 3pm

That was a great victory for Ipswich and Paul Lambert last weekend. They had slipped from the top of League One to the play-offs in just a couple of weeks, and they needed to stop the slide.

Oxford also ended its own streak of bad form with a throbbing midweek victory over the Wimbledon AFC, so both sides will feel safe heading to Portman Road. Score draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Northampton vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

Northampton looked like they were in the kind of way that I could see them heading towards the summit of League Two not too long ago, but three losses in the turn have ended any hope of that.

Meanwhile, Exeter has won his last three and is level in points with Swindon at the top of the table. They should win this.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Other predictions of the Prutton Championship (Every Saturday 3pm start)

Birmingham vs Sheffield Wednesday: 1-0 (6/1)

Charlton vs Luton: 1-2 (11/1)

Preston vs Hull: 2-0 (7/1)

Stoke vs. Cardiff: 0-1 (9/1)

Swansea vs Huddersfield: 2-2 (14/1)

Wigan vs Millwall: 1-1 (9/2)