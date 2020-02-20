David Ortiz calls Mike Fiers a "snitch,quot;, defends Rob Manfred

%MINIFYHTML3f7a03c5761824a704adac1b8bf3d11611% %MINIFYHTML3f7a03c5761824a704adac1b8bf3d11612%

Almost everyone in baseball has been chasing MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for his handling of the Astros cartel theft scandal, but not former Red Sox star David Ortiz. Instead, he called athletic pitcher Mike Fiers, the whistleblower whose public comments led to the investigation that set the world of baseball on fire.

"I'm mad at this guy, the pitcher who came out talking about it," Ortiz said Thursday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. "And let me tell you why. Oh, after you earn your money, after you get your ring (World Series), you decide to talk about it. Why don't you talk about it during the season when it was going on? Why don't you You said, "I don't want to be part of it? So you look like a snitch. Why do you have to talk about it later? That's my problem. Why didn't anyone say anything while it happened?"

Ortiz went even further by criticizing the rest of the players in the Astros organization for not speaking before and allowing trap schemes to develop.

"I still don't know why nobody said: & # 39; That's wrong & # 39; I just don't know how anyone (said) anything about it," Ortiz said. "For, not after. I was in the clubhouse for a long time and something like that never came up. Now, they are going to have to deal with it for a long time because it's not just a situation that involves the players. You're talking about the whole franchise." .

Fiers was a member of the Astros in 2017 when they won the World Series, although he did not reach the postseason list. He says he has been receiving death threats since he went public and revealed the Houston bill theft scheme.

Ortiz, now a special assistant of the Red Sox, also came out in defense of Manfred, who has not had too many people in his corner regarding his handling of the scandal.

"To be honest, I've been watching everything and the commissioner has been getting as hot as if it was he who made that mistake," Ortiz said. "I do not agree that he receives all the heat and the reality is that no player appeared and said:" Hey, it was I who started this. "Everyone passes the ball like when you are playing basketball. Everything what the commissioner can do is for the team to investigate what is happening and do what they know how to do. "

"People need to relax," Ortiz added. "People need to let him do his job. People need to let him do what he thinks is best for the game and everything else. Stop putting him in place and telling him what to do. That's what I believe."

Ortiz's comments came shortly before the conclusion of MLB's investigation into the alleged theft of Red Sox posters in 2018, which Manfred said it should conclude at the end of next week.