David Geffen buys paint for $ 30 million after selling the house to Jeff Bezos

David Geffen recently sold a Beverly Hills mansion to Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos for a whopping $ 165 million. Page Six was the first to report the high price of the giant Beverly Hills house in the music industry.

While it's not clear how much David Geffen really walked away, one thing is clear: David is interested in spending some of that money on other works of art. Bloomberg reported that David Geffen was actually the buyer of the painting, "The Splash," by David Hockney.

David reportedly paid a whopping $ 30 million for the painting while he was at Sotheby's in London. Geffen already owned the painting once in the past, but sold it in 1985. The last time he was in the market was when it sold for $ 5.4 million.

The painting features a California pool, as well as a trampoline along with water splashes protruding from a pool. In addition, Geffen's house really broke records in the city of Los Angeles, which made it the record for the most expensive residential unit sold in the city.

Geffen reportedly lost $ 47.5 million in the house in 1990. If anyone can pay a house for that price, it's David Geffen. David founded Asylum Records in 1971 along with Eliot Roberts, as well as Geffen Records in 1980.

He later created DGC Records ten years later. DreamWorks SKG was also created in 1994. Instead of working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and continuing to collect cash, the music industry giant has also contributed significant money as part of its charities. , including the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Interestingly, David Geffen really lied about being a university graduate at the University of California at Los Angeles when he began his career in the 1960s. David had to confirm that he had graduated from college when he started working at the William Morris Agency , but never really went to school.

After he got in the way of a letter from UCLA to WMA, David altered it to look like he attended and also graduated from school.



