Dallas Sidekicks will wear the uniform of a different team after the stolen team during the team's meal on the road – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ONTARIO, California (CBSDFW.COM) – While in Southern California for a football match against the Ontario Fury on Wednesday, someone stole the Dallas Sidekicks team during a team meal.

The police were notified and a report was submitted immediately.

The Sidekicks said Fury approached to help the team.

Working with their local sponsors, Sidekicks and Fury have found equipment for the team to use and Wednesday night's game will continue.

The Sidekicks will wear the uniforms of the old Stockton Rush.

Fury's sponsor, 100% Soccer, agreed to help the Sidekicks with shoes, shin guards and other equipment needed for tonight's game.

"In the end, we are all one family," said Ontario Fury president Bernie Lilavois. "It is unfortunate that this has happened, but I am glad that we were able to implement a plan immediately and help the‘ Kicks prepare for tonight. " When I called Dennis at 100% Soccer, he understood and wanted to help in any way I could. "

A spokesman for Dallas Sidekicks expressed his thanks to Fury for his help and they were making arrangements to return with Sidekicks uniforms for their next game at the Turlock Cal Express on Friday night.