Dallas ISD Magnet School Band Director Dean Hill turns 46 in the classroom – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML47019b90500d9acbd93c933ea040f4ce11% %MINIFYHTML47019b90500d9acbd93c933ea040f4ce12%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Center in Dallas is the second largest magnet education campus for the Dallas Independent School District.

Six separate schools operate under the name of Townview, including the nationally recognized Talented and Gifted High School.

%MINIFYHTML47019b90500d9acbd93c933ea040f4ce13% %MINIFYHTML47019b90500d9acbd93c933ea040f4ce14%

Academic programs require the application and admission of students, but the education center also has an elective arts track that has solidified the school in the area of ​​Fine Arts, thanks to the incorporation of music education and the man who has been part of the Townview music department. From the beginning.

%MINIFYHTML47019b90500d9acbd93c933ea040f4ce15% %MINIFYHTML47019b90500d9acbd93c933ea040f4ce16%

Dean Hill conducts the school's music band.

The Townview Big D Marching Band has the distinction of being a 125-member band with no part-time performances at the school.

The school does not offer sports programs.

Despite the "band without game,quot; status, Townview has built a record reputation for excellence in the band.

The band has received the highest recognition from UIL for years.

The band has performed in college bowl parades and was a musical ambassador selected for the Super Bowl.

Hill has one of the longest education service records for Dallas ISD.

He has worked for 46 years with Dallas ISD. The last quarter of a century of his work has been in Townview.

“Students will come academically, but we also have our band program, and it has been wonderful. Working with young people keeps you young. They will keep you motivated and ready, ”said Hill.

At 70, he also developed the school's symphonic and jazz programs. He does not say when he plans to retire, but his assistant director of the band is a former student of his.

The tradition of the Big D band will be in good hands.