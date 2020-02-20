Dak Prescott can ignore Emmitt Smith; QB will not accept a contract with a discount from Cowboys, of all teams

%MINIFYHTML1fd8d98645d9ec17bc09bc09f441556811% %MINIFYHTML1fd8d98645d9ec17bc09bc09f441556812%

Dak Prescott will not have a "Team of America,quot; ​​discount to keep the Cowboys in a new contract, a scenario that Emmitt Smith Hall of Famer suggested this week.

In fact, players like Smith are those whose actions have informed Prescott of pointing to the contrary, knowing that they can make Jerry Jones pay what they are worth (and something else) to Dallas.

In an interview with Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report, Smith said Prescott should consider taking less money to improve the Cowboys. The 50-year-old thinks that such an agreement would help his former team in another part of free agency, as in his efforts to re-sign the open receiver Amari Cooper.

#Cowboys HOF Emmitt Smith in

"How much money are you willing to leave at the table? The Cowboys are a marketable organization … Instead of taking 35, would you take 28? Leave a little for Amari and collect the rest in guarantees." – Emmitt Smith to Adam Lefkoe, February 19, 2020

As for money through endorsements, Prescott, 26, already has important national agreements with Sleep Number and Oikos Triple Zero, among others. But no player in the NFL enters into contractual negotiations thinking that backup gains should be taken into account in how much he deserves to receive from his team, especially when that team is the Cowboys.

Smith resisted not once, but twice during his career with the Cowboys on his way to being the best runner of all time in the NFL. The first came when he was a rookie in the first round of selection in 1990. After 48 days, he signed a four-year contract and $ 5 million, a solid contract at that time. The second came in 1993, when the Cowboys were fresh out of their first Super Bowl victory with Jones as team owner. Smith endured two games, both losses, before Dallas made him the highest paid runner in the NFL with a four-year contract and $ 13.6 million.

Jones was prepared to give Smith the money required to keep the RB with the Cowboys at their best. A quarter of a century later, Jones's way of thinking has not changed.

Last year, the Cowboys took the fifth year option at Ezekiel Elliott. That didn't stop the runner from staying outside the training ground, and his reward for leaving Oxnard for Cabo was a ridiculous six-year extension and $ 90 million with $ 50 million guaranteed. The contract made Elliott the highest paid runner in the NFL, and the Cowboys gave it to him knowing that Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper had not signed by 2020.

At that time, Smith was totally behind Elliott getting everything he could. And you can bet that Elliott's camp was confident that the Cowboys would get ahead thanks to the team's history with players like Smith.

Elliott did not take a discount to facilitate the signing of the Prescott and Cooper Cowboys. He was overpaid in an overvalued position ahead of schedule, and as the first-round selection of the Cowboys of the same draft class of 2016 in which they took Prescott in the fourth round, Elliott received a four-year contract and $ 24.9 million (all guaranteed) to start your career

In a league where 20 quarterbacks average $ 16 million or more in base salary, Prescott played for just over $ 2 million in 2019 to end his rookie contract. He has given the Cowboys a significant discount for four years with a high level of play that far exceeds their overall draft status No. 135.

If any young player in Dallas was to be rewarded earlier than expected, it should have been Prescott. Heck, he has demonstrated an intangible value and even greater leadership for the team by not pouting or worrying about his contract.

In any case, Smith should have reminded Prescott to take his sweet time to maximize his dealings with the Cowboys. An exclusive franchise tag would not be a bad thing, because it would also give Prescott time to discover how high the quarterback market will be restored with the imminent extension of the Patrick Mahomes contract in Kansas City.

If this were another team known for being cheap and holding firm with holdouts, Prescott would really have cause for concern. A well-known former Cowboy, like Smith, who discovers Prescott's value, doesn't change the fact that the BJ can expect Jones not to change it, no matter how long it takes.