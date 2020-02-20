Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill give more details about their wedding planning process

After proclaiming herself thirsty, Cynthia Bailey finally got the proposal she wanted from Mike Hill. The couple is now in the process of planning their wedding that will take place on 10/10/20.

The two recently interviewed with Up News Info.

This will be Cynthia's second marriage and Mike's third. The couple has a lot in common, such as being parents of daughters and having a family in Atlanta.

As far as nuptials are concerned, they will be anything but traditional. Cynthia doesn't want bridesmaids, while Mike intends to have a groomsman.

It will be a small ceremony of 250 people maximum and Bailey says that it could appear in something simple, possibly abandoning a wedding dress in general.

While she makes many decisions, Mike is an important part of the process.

‘For example, he wants groomsmen. I do not want bridesmaids. I am not a traditional person. So, this wedding, everything will be nontraditional. I don't know what I'm going to wear. I could use anything. I could wear what I have now, you know what I say? I just do what I want to do, whatever makes me happy. So we have to discover how we are going to solve some of the logistic things for the wedding. But I am completely fine with not having bridesmaids and he has groomsmen. I really don't care, "explained the supermodel.

Mike intervened to say, "I have a voice, but this does not mean that the voice is heard or the instructions are followed. But as long as she is happy, I am happy. That is all that matters to me. Just tell me when I am supposed to. be there, where am I supposed to be, and I'll be there for her. "

The most important thing is that the couple enjoys their happiness forever.



