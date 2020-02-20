%MINIFYHTMLb311a1311b8989a0657e545f61e94f6511% %MINIFYHTMLb311a1311b8989a0657e545f61e94f6512%

Cross out another name from the CU Buffs football coach search.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will return to Crimson Tide, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Sarkisian interviewed CU this week, according to several media reports.

Low reported that Sarkisian, who posted a 46-35 record as head coach in Washington from 2009-13 and the USC from 2014-15, "will remain (with Alabama) and is expected to get a raise that makes him one of the highest paid assistant soccer players, "according to sources.

CU reportedly interviewed former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and interim coach Darrin Chiaverini, among others, in their quest to replace Mel Tucker, who went to Michigan State.

While leading the Huskies and Trojans to five consecutive appearances in the 2010-15 bowl, the last season of Sarkisian Pac-12, with the Trojans, ended ignominiously.

Sarkisian was fired five games in the 2015 season after a leave of absence that several media reported was related to alcohol abuse. Subsequently, the Los Angeles Times reported that Sarkisian had also been linked to alcohol-related incidents in Washington.

Sarkisian earned $ 1.55 million last fall in Tuscaloosa. The Buffs had to pay Tucker $ 2,675 million in 2020.

