CU Buffs candidate Steve Sarkisian retires from the race to replace Mel Tucker, according to a report

Cross out another name from the CU Buffs football coach search.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will return to Crimson Tide, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Sarkisian interviewed CU this week, according to several media reports.

Low reported that Sarkisian, who posted a 46-35 record as head coach in Washington from 2009-13 and the USC from 2014-15, "will remain (with Alabama) and is expected to get a raise that makes him one of the highest paid assistant soccer players, "according to sources.

CU reportedly interviewed former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and interim coach Darrin Chiaverini, among others, in their quest to replace Mel Tucker, who went to Michigan State.

