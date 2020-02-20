Criminal Minds gives fans an emotional series finale after 15 seasons

Criminal minds – The CBS criminal drama about the members of the FBI Behavior Analysis Unit (BAU) – has officially reached an emotional end after 15 seasons. At the end of the two-hour series, the team finally captured Everett Lynch, also known as "The Chameleon," and said goodbye to one of the show's most beloved characters.

The first episode of the final was titled "Face Off,quot;, and featured Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) telling the BAU that he had gotten a new job that Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) described as the "good job,quot; of the BAU " Without the blood. "

A toast to the fans! Tonight is the end of the Criminal Minds 2-hour series! Take popcorn, a handkerchief and get ready for a wild ride. @CrimMinds_CBS pic.twitter.com/5STxIhVhr6 – Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) February 19, 2020

“Guys, I have something to say. I have been presented with an opportunity and it is in Silicon Valley, ”said Garcia. “Global development of stratagems. They are a private research group that is expanding its ploy to include the fight against global environmental change. "

Garcia did not want to go anywhere because the BAU is his family, but Alvez reminded him that they were not required to go to work. Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) told Garcia that if she had the opportunity to do something she loved, then she should explore it.

At the same time, Rossi (Joe Montegna) and his former partner Jason Gideon (Ben Savage) worked to find Lynch. Eventually they managed to catch him, and thought they had killed him in the explosion of a house. But, Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) discovered that Lynch managed to escape through a secret tunnel.

The final episode was titled "And in the end," and with Rossi thinking that Lynch had finally died a year after The Chameleon almost killed him, he began thinking about retiring. But, when BAU realizes that Lynch is still alive, Rossi immediately abandons that idea.

Meanwhile, Reid was in the hospital recovering from a severe fall that caused a brain injury, and he had hallucinations that included a visit from his mother Diana (Jane Lynch).

The team finally kills Lynch in a plane explosion after a wild chase, and then the episode advances rapidly until a month later. The event was supposed to be Rossi's retirement party, but it ended up being a farewell party for Garcia because she took the new job and Rossi decided not to leave the BAU.

"So we are at the beginning of the end," Garcia said. "And this time next week we will not be together as we have been since I have memory." I want everyone to know that he has a very special place in my heart. I want to freeze right now. I want to soak this. "

The series finale also featured flashbacks with former cast members Morgan (Shemar Moore, Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) and Elle (Lola Glaudini).

Showrunner Erica Messer said Tonight entertainment They wanted to write the end as fans of the show and thank the fans for watching it. He added that the most important thing was to achieve the right tone, and not leave the book completely and do something that does not seem like the previous 325 hours of the show.

In short, the cast and crew of Criminal minds I wanted to explore how far they have come in 15 seasons.



