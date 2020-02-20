Coronavirus takes the life of the director of the Chinese hospital and causes great confusion – BGR

The director of a 51-year-old hospital in Wuhan, China, died after being infected with the virus that his hospital staff is working so hard to contain and treat. The death of Liu Zhiming was reported, then retracted, and then reported again over the course of several hours on Monday, which led to media reports that were nothing short of surreal.

How Gizmodo According to reports, Zhiming's death was declared by multiple state media outlets on Monday, but it was not long before contradictory reports began circulating that claimed he was still alive. Reports of his death began to disappear, and additional reports that the director was still in treatment appeared briefly before the Wuhan Health Commission (China) put the matter in peace early on Tuesday, confirming Zhiming's death.

This is not the first time that death reports related to the outbreak of coronavirus have been involved in controversy. Earlier this month, Li Wenliang, a doctor who is credited with being one of the first to report the outbreak long before it was widely reported, died after being infected with the coronavirus. The reports of Li's death were confusing, and some Chinese media reported his death, while others disputed it. Finally, the truth that Li had died became the consensus.

This case serves to further highlight the often confusing flow of information outside of China regarding the virus, the number of infected people and the number of deaths. Many have criticized the Chinese government and accused them of hiding the true scope of the outbreak, and the fact that the country's state media does not seem to decide on important news such as this only raises doubts.

Image source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock