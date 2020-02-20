coronavirus: Schneider Electric expects to receive $ 324 million for coronavirus – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML0c1091171cf8cc702ce3680f658c29e811% %MINIFYHTML0c1091171cf8cc702ce3680f658c29e812%

Schneider Electric of France expects the outbreak of a new coronavirus to cost around 300 million euros ($ 324 million) in the first quarter, he said Thursday. The group, which is still evaluating the impact of the coronavirus, said the effect would be felt mainly in China, which accounts for about 15% of its revenues, due to the closure of factories in January and February.

"We have 80% reopened capacity for our factories in China," Schneider CFO Emmanuel Babeau told Reuters. The virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan, in western China, has so far killed more than 2,000 people and has spread to more than two dozen other countries, causing economic and travel disruptions. The group, which markets products ranging from electric car chargers and lighting control to transformers and production software, expects the impact to be almost completely compensated throughout 2020, mainly in the second half of the year. "The Chinese economy has demonstrated its ability to mobilize and recover very quickly in the past," Babeau said, citing the aftermath of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002 and 2003 as an example.

Year-round sales in the Asia-Pacific region, which represent 29% of revenues, grew 4.4% organically, with China growing a single high digit, delivering strong performance in commercial and industrial buildings. "China is still a growing market with dynamism in many final markets and segments," the company said in a statement, adding that it expected the demand for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to strengthen in the second half of the year.

Schneider Electric recorded a 65.4% increase in free cash flow to 3.48 billion euros, exceeding analyst estimates of 2.65 billion euros. The results for the whole year were slightly better than expected, with revenues of 27,160 million euros and adjusted earnings before the interest, tax and amortization margin (EBITA) of 15.6%. Analysts surveyed by the company had seen an income of 27.08 billion euros and an adjusted EBITA margin of 15.5%. The company, which has a history of increasing its orientation several times a year, expects 2020 revenues to grow from 1% to 3% organically and that the EBITA margin is between 16.0% and 16.3%. Schneider Electric proposed a dividend of 2.55 euros per share.

