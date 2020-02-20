Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTML6242f7bb71b12cfe7709b0c66d7c6e9911% %MINIFYHTML6242f7bb71b12cfe7709b0c66d7c6e9912%

The central Chinese province of Hubei had 115 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak at the end of Thursday, the province's health commission said on Friday, raising the number of deaths across the country to at least 2,233.

The province also reported 411 new confirmed cases of the disease during the same period, from 349 cases the day before, and reversing three days of decline.

The latest number of infections across the country has now reached 74,987.

Plus:

Earlier, The Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a briefing in Geneva that the recent The decline in the number of new cases is encouraging, but he added that it is too early to know if this trend will continue.

"We are encouraged by this trend, but this is not the time for complacency," he said.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, 21st of February

South Korea declares the city of Daegu as a "special management zone,quot; for coronavirus

South Korea on Friday declared the city of Daegu a "special management zone,quot; after an explosion in new virus infections.

On Thursday, Daegu reported 23 new cases, which went back to a church attended by a 61-year-old coronavirus patient.

South Korea currently has at least 82 cases of the infection.

Australia reports two cases of coronavirus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship

Two evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, according to authorities on Friday.

Australia on Thursday evacuated 170 citizens from the cruise ship owned by Carnival Corp, which had been confined in their cabins since February 3, when the ship was quarantined in Yokohama, south of the capital, Tokyo.

After arriving in tropical North Australia, where they will spend the next 14 days in quarantine, all passengers were examined and those who complained of being ill underwent coronavirus tests.

The virus may end & # 39; at the end of March & # 39 ;: Chinese diplomat

The Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, Pakistan, said experts in China believe that "the peak of the epidemic had already arrived,quot; and that it could have ended by the end of March.

"I have seen that, according to experts in China, they say that the peak of the epidemic has already arrived and will be reduced regardless of the epicenter and throughout China," said Li Bijian.

"This will be reduced this week and next week, and the epidemic may disappear at the end of March," he added.

Ukrainian protesters clash with police over evacuees of the Chinese virus

Dozens of people clashed with police in front of a hospital in central Ukraine over government plans to quarantine Chinese evacuees affected by the coronavirus on the premises.

Six buses with the evacuees arrived at the medical center, accompanied by law enforcement officials, a video posted by Ukrainian media showed.

The policemen had to disperse the protesters to unlock a road that leads to the hospital and create a cord for the vehicles.

Movement restrictions inside and outside of China & # 39; helping to contain & # 39; the virus

WHO says & # 39; there is no time for complacency & # 39; as coronavirus cases fall in China

The decline in the number of new cases of coronavirus infections in China is encouraging, the World Health Organization said, but it is too early to know if this trend will continue.

"We are encouraged by this trend, but this is not the time for complacency," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an information session in Geneva.

He noted that the number of cases of coronavirus in the rest of the world was very low compared to China, but added: "That may not be the same for a long time."

China supports Pakistan's decision not to evacuate students

A Chinese diplomat supported Pakistan's decision not to evacuate Pakistani students from the province in the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, a day after parents confronted government ministers to demand that their children be taken to House.

Pakistan has ruled out bringing back more than 1,000 students in Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, where three quarters of the more than 2,000 deaths from the outbreak have been recorded.

"If such a large number of students returns, this will cost huge health operations for the Pakistani government. If the isolation facilities are not ready, this can cause another outbreak of this virus in Pakistan," said Li Bijian, Consul General of China. in Karachi. , he told reporters.

Coronavirus: Pakistani parents want to evacuate students in Wuhan

China sees fall in new virus cases: & # 39; Control efforts work & # 39;

China promoted a large drop in new coronavirus cases as a sign that it contained the epidemic, but fears grew abroad after two former quarantined cruise passengers died in Japan and a group of infections increased in Korea's South.

Chinese officials said this week that their drastic containment efforts, including the quarantine of tens of millions of people in Hubei and the restriction of movements in cities across the country, have begun to bear fruit.

"The results show that our control efforts are working," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a special meeting on the virus with his Southeast Asian counterparts in Laos.

"The blunt action of China has contained the spread of the virus within China and also the spread of the virus to other parts of the world," Wang said, adding that the country "has the ability and determination to overcome this outbreak on a date. early. "

