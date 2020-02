Questions are being raised about whether the quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan really worked.

The number of infections on the ship has increased to 621 and two older passengers have died.

%MINIFYHTML8348de7f655d05b845a112890c70fcf411% %MINIFYHTML8348de7f655d05b845a112890c70fcf412%

Rob McBride of Al Jazeera reports.