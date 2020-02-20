Colin Jost hints that he will leave Saturday night live before his wedding with Scarlett Johansson

Saturday night live The writer and star Colin Jost has made his name in recent years as co-host of Weekend Update, but has been a writer on the show since 2005. In his new memory, Jost hints that his long term could be coming to an end. It ends soon when he prepares to marry his fiancee, Scarlett Johanssen.

According to Variety, The new memories of Jost A very sharp face It is scheduled to arrive at bookstores on April 14, and its staff has already reviewed the tests of uncorrected galleries of the reports. They report that Jost writes in his book that he is "mentally preparing,quot; to leave SNL, but I would prefer to stay until after the 2020 elections.

Jost went from being a writer to being a lead writer and cast member over the course of 15 seasons, but he's not sure he's ready to leave soon. You may be able to make changes to the book before its release, but it has made it clear that you have the ambition to do something different.

Variety reports that the 37-year-old man writes about working on projects that "develop bigger and broader ideas," instead of writing SNL sketches that "sometimes result in 24 hours of feverish hatching of ideas."

Of course, just because you want to work on different things, that does not necessarily mean that you have to give up Saturday night live. In recent years, executive producer Lorne Michaels has allowed some cast members to work on other projects, including some produced by his Broadway Video company.

Aidy Bryant comes from her second season of the Hulu series StridentKate McKinnon has starred in movies like Bomb Y Ghostbustersand Keenan Thomspon is the producer of his old Nickelodeon show. Everything that.

@ColinJost Y @PeteButtigieg they were housemates in #Harvard. Proving that there is no limit to the amount of whiteness that can fit under a roof. pic.twitter.com/JfCPIgx0z8 – Ron Beau (@ElRonbo) February 20, 2020

However, Jost's position as principal writer and co-host of Weekend Update could make it extremely difficult for him to work on other projects besides his weekly tasks at SNL. He is a key staff member, and has been since he graduated from Harvard in 2005.

Ad

Although his future in Saturday night live is in the air, Colin Jost's love life is quite safe right now. He and Johanssen got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating, and the couple is planning their next wedding.



Post views:

0 0