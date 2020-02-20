Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are big Disney fans

Page Six has learned that Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are big fans of Disney. Casey, Jost's younger brother, recently spoke with the media and explained that Colin and Scarlett were pro-Disney at all times.

When the publication asked him what a great wedding gift would be for them, he said it would probably be a record full of Disney memories.

While at the premiere of the new film, Impractical Jokers, Casey stated that both sides were the largest "Disney heads,quot;, including Disney World and Disneyland. The photographs support Casey's claims, considering that both parties have previously been seen at Disneyland.

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, Scarlett also plays Black Widow, or Natasha Romanoff, in the MCU. His first independent film will be released by the studio on May 1. The film franchise is owned by Disney.

Perhaps one of the most difficult aspects of buying gifts for a celebrity couple is that they already have a lot. Casey explained that it was a great challenge for him to buy something for them. For that reason, he chooses to "dig deep."

In other words, instead of trying to impress them with expensive or exclusive gifts, you buy them gifts with some kind of sentimental or interesting value. For example, one year, he bought them Rolling Stone magazines that were published in the years of their respective birthdays.

For another year, he bought his brother a Super Soaker and a shelf to make him feel. Fans of the couple know that Scarlett and Colin started dating in 2017 and confirmed their engagement in May 2019.

This marks the first marriage for Mr. Jost and Scarlett's third. Previously, she was married to Ryan Reynolds and also to the journalist Romain Dauriac. Scarlett and Reynolds have a 6-year-old daughter named Rose. These days, Ryan is married to Blake Lively, and the couple has 3 small children together.

During an interview with Glamor in the early 2010s, Scarlett suggested that at that time, she simply wasn't ready to marry Ryan. However, his relationship with Ryan taught him additional tools to communicate with his partner, so, ultimately, something good came up.



