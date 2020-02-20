CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0b9e4d9d23b596a82b1039e189bdd88311% %MINIFYHTML0b9e4d9d23b596a82b1039e189bdd88312%





%MINIFYHTML0b9e4d9d23b596a82b1039e189bdd88313% %MINIFYHTML0b9e4d9d23b596a82b1039e189bdd88314%











1:20



Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

The wolves hit Espanyol, Arsenal left him late and Manchester United tied in the round of the 32 games of the Europa League.

%MINIFYHTML0b9e4d9d23b596a82b1039e189bdd88315% %MINIFYHTML0b9e4d9d23b596a82b1039e189bdd88316%

There was also a dramatic victory for the Rangers, as they came from behind to beat Braga in Ibrox, while Celtic resisted for a draw.

Lionel Messi says he is supporting a familiar face to return to Barcelona this summer.

Dillian Whyte warned Deontay Wilder not to repeat his "pantomime,quot; pressure on Tyson Fury if they meet.

And in the darts, Nathan Aspinall surprised Michael Van Gerwen in Cardiff.