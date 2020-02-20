Classification of free agent of the NFL 2020: Amari Cooper, A.J. Green among the 11 best wide receivers available

The free NFL agency for wide receivers in 2020 is as it usually is: some intriguing big names, some younger boys and then mostly average subpackage options.

Before considering possible high-end business candidates such as the Browns & # 39; Odell Beckham Jr. or the Vikings & # 39; Stefon Diggs, here is a look at the 11 best scorers that are not signed for now and are heading to the open market when the new year of the league officially begins. On March 18th:

1. Amari Cooper, Cowboys (age: 25)

The Cowboys intend to keep their quarterback trio Dak Prescott, runner Ezekiel Elliott and Cooper intact, but it was strange how they were forced to lock the runner first. There is a possibility that Cooper explores a richer payday in free agency with the potential franchise tag needed to go to Prescott first. But Dallas has a lot of money under the limit to invest in it because it is also linked to maximizing Prescott's return on investment.

2. A.J. Green, Bengals (age: 31)

Green would like to stay after his season was completely lost due to an ankle injury, if the Bengals bring him back to the correct price of the final contract. Cincinnati could use it to give Joe Burrow (assuming he still goes to them at number 1 overall) a security blanket for reliable veterans outside. Green is interested in finishing his career with the franchise as his main receiver of all time. If he leaves, it's probably for a Super Bowl contender like the Patriots or the 49ers.

3. Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers (age: 26)

Perriman, the 26th overall pick in the 2015 draft, was finally healthy enough to show his speed in an offensive based on stretching the field. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin suffered late hamstring injuries to show what they can do as a field stretcher (36 catches, 645 yards, six scores in 2019). Your best option is to stay with the Buccaneers to play with those boys outside in three sets.

4. Robby Anderson, Jets (age: 26)

Anderson looks a lot like Perriman, since his peak also occurred in December, but it is more than a field stretcher that comes from a season of 52 catches, 779 yards and five touchdowns. The offer of general help is limited enough that the demand can get him a generous deal, but probably outside of New York.

5. Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers (age: 32)

It's something like his former teammate, the outstanding Broncos of free agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr., only on the offensive side of this class, good for more like a one or two year contract. Between Denver and San Francisco, Sanders recorded 66 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season, with only two major games with the last team. It has slowed a bit, but it can still be a valuable and versatile receiver.

6. Rashard Higgins, Browns (age: 25)

HIggins is also one of those receivers that can line up everywhere and give flexibility to a team in sets of three and four widths. He was caught in a game of package and personal numbers with Freddie Kitchens and can be a useful road runner in good hands elsewhere. Higgins would fit well in an offensive, like the Vikings, who like to move the boys into 11 staff members.

7. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots (age: 27)

Dorsett was recruited in the first round by the Colts in 2015 to be a fast and deep threat with his feet on the track. He can still be that type of player, although he became a type of possession and a red zone threat of necessity for Tom Brady.

8. Randall Cobb, Cowboys (age: 29)

Cobb will be 30 years old when the 2020 season begins and has clearly slowed down since his heyday with the Packers six years ago. But it got hot in the slot as the Dallas replacement for Cole Beasley on the stretch in 2019, and now he has the benefit of former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy taking over the team. He plays well with Cooper and MIchael Gallup to make him a much cheaper third party on the Cowboys signature list after Cooper and Prescott.

9. Danny Amendola, Leones (age: 34)

The former Patriots slot receiver did well in that role in trying to help replace Golden Tate last season, catching 62 passes for 678 yards between Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. I should want to go back to the Lions; There may not be a better offer, or it may not be adequate.

10. Devin Funchess, Colts (age: 25)

The former productive Panther with the large capture radius (6-4, 225 pounds) saw his first season with Indianapolis dragged by a clavicle injury. Funchess' size and relative youth are attractive, but limited speed and inconsistent hands limit him to one more type of possession, and getting in and getting the ball in the red zone is his best asset.

11. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (age: 26)

Agholor had a particularly tough final season in Philadelphia, as he was unable to advance despite the team's many injuries in the post. He struggled more with the falls and only had 39 receptions on 69 goals for 363 yards. Before that, however, he was quite consistent and effective working in the slot, his best place, for two seasons. The Colts under Frank Reich, should have the greatest interest.