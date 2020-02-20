City Council approves new stricter dog ordinance – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit City Council passed a stricter dog ordinance on Tuesday after two children were killed.

An ordinance called "Emma Clause,quot; allows animal control officers to follow up with the owners.

It is named after Emma Hernandez, 4, who was mutilated by a pit bull last August.

Emma's clause takes effect immediately.

The other changes allow greater application of existing laws on potentially dangerous animals.

