Cindy Crawford's family is in a situation & # 39; tense & # 39; because of his son Presley Gerber

His sister Kaia Gerber has reportedly been trying to help his older brother, but it doesn't seem to be working because the 20-year-old "has a mind of his own."

Things are not going well in Cindy Crawford Y Gerber randeThe family of. It is reported that they are currently in a tense situation due to the recent behavior of his son Presley that included getting a tattoo on his cheek.

ME! News reported that both the supermodel and her husband "are definitely worried about her son. They really want to make sure he is well," and added that the couple has been trying to help him since his DUI arrest last year. "It has just fallen off the beaten track. It has been under treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious," shares a source. "They want to make sure he is in a good mental state and they are watching him closely."

Even his sister Kaia GerberAccording to reports, he has also been trying to help his brother and "has really taken him under his protection." However, the result is apparently not in his favor because Presley "has a mind of his own."

A second source shares similarly to Us Weekly that Cindy and Rande have been "out of their mind" with concern because of their son. "It has been sent to a program similar to rehabilitation in the past," so the insider notes the publication. "Presley is dating a group of people who have been impacting him negatively."

Presley has always been prone to wild behavior. In January 2019, the male model was arrested in Los Angeles for driving under the influence. Then he gave another sample of his wild life by revealing his tattoo on his face that said: "Misunderstood." He was soon hit with a violent reaction after the revelation, but the star has since responded to criticism.

"If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think it's quite obvious," he said during an Instagram Live session, telling his enemies that if I have to tell myself about this or any other thing and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise you, and you can come and tell me that in the face. "