Chrissy Teigen reveals the number 1 reason she is ashamed of mom

Chrissy Teigen It may be the queen of clapbacks in social networks, but that does not mean that the embarrassed mother does not hurt.

The 34 year old model and Lip sync battle In recent years, the host has occasionally been criticized online for his opinions and the paternity of her and her husband John legendthe daughter of Moon, 3 e son Milesone.

%MINIFYHTMLc273182e4fcb778277cfe2af9b5c790013% %MINIFYHTMLc273182e4fcb778277cfe2af9b5c790014%

"The comments affect me. Of course," Teigen said. TODAY Parents in comments posted on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTMLc273182e4fcb778277cfe2af9b5c790015% %MINIFYHTMLc273182e4fcb778277cfe2af9b5c790016%

"It's almost everything," he said. "Every time I post a picture of them with ribs or eating sausages, I receive a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are angry and feel we are forcing meat at an early age. They get scared."

He also said: "If you glimpse the car seat, you talk a lot about the buckle. Maybe for half a second, the belt slid down. And television is another great thing. We have a lot of television in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television. "

Teigen, who is promoting the Pampers "Share the Love,quot; campaign, also talked about dealing with trolls online on NBC Today show.