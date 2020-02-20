Chrissy Teigen reveals how she and John Legend maintain direct communication when on stage

%MINIFYHTMLc35ee5d5baeec2ac72a5660f98fcf31e11% %MINIFYHTMLc35ee5d5baeec2ac72a5660f98fcf31e12%

During an appearance on Today, the model turned author of cookbooks adds that her constant contact with him while he is acting does not interrupt his approach.

John legend keeps in constant contact with his wife Chrissy Teigen during his concerts giving him a microphone directly connected to his headset on stage.

Chrissy, author of cookbooks turned into a model and television personality, reveals that the open line of communication allows her to talk with the creator of hits "All of Me" every time she attends her shows, and this does not affect her performances.

The microphone was particularly useful earlier this week (begins February 17), when Chrissy urged John to publicly acknowledge the presence of Luna, his four-year-old daughter, greeting her from the stage.

"(Luna) loves to say hello, and we were at one of John's shows, actually, and I had to speak to the microphone that goes straight to his ear while he is performing," explained the mother of two at the breakfast program at U.S ".Today".

"I'm like & # 39; Say hi to Luna! & # 39; because she hurts a lot if she doesn't say hello."

When asked if the conversation interrupts John's musical approach, Chrissy insists: "He doesn't. He's very good about it. He'll answer certain things in his microphone, like & # 39; I have to pee! & # 39 ; "

The couple also shares their son Miles, who will turn two in May.